To bridge the gap between design and final production, the Stevanato Group team created prototypes using technologies closely resembling the intended manufacturing processes. This step was crucial in identifying and addressing potential issues at an early stage.

The prototypes then underwent rigorous testing to assess performance and reliability. This included mechanical testing, patient trials, and stress tests to ensure the new dose-counting mechanism met all required standards and patient expectations.

Using advanced simulation tools, the device's behavior was modeled under various conditions, including dynamic drop scenarios. This provided invaluable data - enabling the device to be refined for optimal performance and durability.