Stevens Gold Announces Listing on Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 1, 2021) - STEVENS GOLD NEVADA INC. (CSE: SG) (OTCQB: STVGF) (FSE: 311) (the "Company" or "Stevens Gold") common shares have begun trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (the "FSE") under the symbol 311. The Company's common shares are now cross-listed or quoted on the Canadian Securities Exchange, the OTCQB, and the FSE.

"This is another milestone for Stevens Gold. The Company's common shares are now listed or quoted in three countries: Canada, USA, and Germany," stated Charles MaLette, President and CEO. "The Frankfurt Stock Exchange listing will provide us an opportunity to increase trading liquidity and facilitate investment by growing our shareholder base throughout Europe and allow European investors to follow Stevens Gold's exploration of its Millennium Gold property in Arizona."

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange is one of the world's largest trading centres for securities. With a share in turnover of around 90 percent, it is the largest of Germany's seven stock exchanges and it is an international trading centre, which is reflected in the structure of its participants. Of the approximately 200 market participants, roughly 50 percent are from countries other than Germany.

The FSE facilitates advanced electronic trading, settlement and information systems, allowing it to meet the growing requirements of cross-border trading.

About Stevens Gold

Stevens Gold (CSE: SG) (OTCQB: STVGF) (FSE: 311) is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in North America. Stevens Gold is exploring the optioned Millennium Gold property in Arizona. The Millennium Gold property consists of three State mineral leases totaling 1,920 acres and is in the general vicinity of the Oatman mining district where over 2 million ounces of bonanza-grade gold has been discovered and where Equinox's Castle Mountain open pit gold mine is located, please see the Technical Report filed on SEDAR for more information.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities. In addition, the securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the securities laws of any state and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to or for the benefit or account of U.S. persons, absent such registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements.

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release includes forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of Stevens Gold. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of Stevens Gold. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "will," "may," "would," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "could" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release. Although Stevens Gold believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Stevens Gold can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Actual results may vary from the forward-looking information in this news release due to certain material risk factors described in the Corporation's Annual Information Form under the heading "Risk Factors" and the failure to complete the Offering on the terms set forth herein in a timely manner or at all, the risk that regulatory approvals will not be received and the risk that changing circumstances will result in the proceeds being used in a manner other than as set forth herein. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of material risk factors and assumptions is not exhaustive.

The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking information in this news release, unless it is required to do so under Canadian securities legislation.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release.

