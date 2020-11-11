Stevens Gold Nevada : November 11, 2020

Stevens Gold Completes Shares to Consultant

Vancouver, B.C. - November 11, 2020: Stevens Gold Nevada Inc. (CSE: SG) (OTCQB: STVGF) ("Stevens Gold") or (the "Company") announces it has issued 1,000,000 common shares (the "Shares") in the capital of a

the Company to a consultant for services rendered pursuant to a consulting agreement between the consultant and a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, dated September 28, 2020. The Shares are subject to a four month and a day hold period and a lock-up agreement. The Shares will be released in accordance with the following schedule, where the term "Issuance Date" shall mean the date of issuance of the Shares by the Company:

Date of Automatic Timed Release Amount of Shares (Release Dates) Issuance Date None 4 months after the Issuance Date 10% of the Shares 6 months after the Issuance Date 30% of the Shares 8 months after the Issuance Date 30% of the Shares 10 months after the Issuance Date 30% of the Shares

In the event that the closing price of the common shares of the Company on the CSE is greater than $0.30 for a period of 5 consecutive days at any time after the date that is 6 months from the Issuance Date, then all of the Shares that are then subject to lock-up will be released as soon as reasonably possible thereafter.

About Stevens Gold

Stevens Gold (CSE:SG) (OTCQB:STVGF) is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in North America. Stevens Gold recently acquired 100% of Lynx Gold Mining Corp. which is exploring the recently optioned Millennium Gold project in Arizona. The Millennium Gold property consists of three State mineral leases totaling 1,920 acres and is in the general vicinity of the Oatman mining district where over 2 million ounces of bonanza-grade gold has been discovered and where Equinox's Castle Mountain open pit gold mine is located. Stevens Gold also has optioned claims in the Black Point property in Nevada.

