STEVENS GOLD NEVADA INC.

STEVENS GOLD NEVADA INC.

(SG)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE - 11/11
0.275 CAD   -8.33%
09:41aSTEVENS GOLD NEVADA : November 5, 2020
PU
09:41aSTEVENS GOLD NEVADA : November 11, 2020
PU
11/05Stevens Gold Completes Payment Under Millennium Gold Project Option
NE
Stevens Gold Nevada : November 11, 2020

11/11/2020 | 09:41am EST

Stevens Gold Completes Shares to Consultant

Vancouver, B.C. - November 11, 2020: Stevens Gold Nevada Inc. (CSE: SG) (OTCQB: STVGF) ("Stevens Gold") or (the "Company") announces it has issued 1,000,000 common shares (the "Shares") in the capital of a

the Company to a consultant for services rendered pursuant to a consulting agreement between the consultant and a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, dated September 28, 2020. The Shares are subject to a four month and a day hold period and a lock-up agreement. The Shares will be released in accordance with the following schedule, where the term "Issuance Date" shall mean the date of issuance of the Shares by the Company:

Date of Automatic Timed Release

Amount of Shares

(Release Dates)

Issuance Date

None

4 months after the Issuance Date

10% of the Shares

6 months after the Issuance Date

30% of the Shares

8 months after the Issuance Date

30% of the Shares

10 months after the Issuance Date

30% of the Shares

In the event that the closing price of the common shares of the Company on the CSE is greater than $0.30 for a period of 5 consecutive days at any time after the date that is 6 months from the Issuance Date, then all of the Shares that are then subject to lock-up will be released as soon as reasonably possible thereafter.

About Stevens Gold

Stevens Gold (CSE:SG) (OTCQB:STVGF) is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in North America. Stevens Gold recently acquired 100% of Lynx Gold Mining Corp. which is exploring the recently optioned Millennium Gold project in Arizona. The Millennium Gold property consists of three State mineral leases totaling 1,920 acres and is in the general vicinity of the Oatman mining district where over 2 million ounces of bonanza-grade gold has been discovered and where Equinox's Castle Mountain open pit gold mine is located. Stevens Gold also has optioned claims in the Black Point property in Nevada.

ON BEHALF OF STEVENS GOLD NEVADA INC.

"Charles MaLette"

CEO, President, Director & Secretary

T: 604-428-5171

  1. info@stevensgold.com

T: 604-428-5171
  1. info@stevensgold.com

T (604) 428 - 5171

WWW.STEVENSGOLD.COM

Forward-Looking Information:

For Further Information:

Judy-Ann Pottinger, Investor Relations Manager

Purple Crown Communications Corp.

T: (604) 617-5290

  1. judyann@purplecrown.ca

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of Stevens Gold. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of Stevens Gold. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "will," "may," "would," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "could" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Although Stevens Gold believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Stevens Gold can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release.

SUITE 350 - 1650 WEST 2ND AVENUE • VANCOUVER, BC • V6J 1H4 • CANADA

T (604) 428 - 5171

WWW.STEVENSGOLD.COM

