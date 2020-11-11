Stevens Gold Nevada : November 5, 2020

Stevens Gold Completes Payment under Millennium Gold Project Option

Vancouver, B.C. November 5, 2020 - STEVENS GOLD NEVADA INC. (CSE: SG) (OTCQB: STVGF) (the "Company" or "Stevens Gold") announces completion of its first payment of shares pursuant to the Millennium Gold Project Option (refer news releases on October 7, 2020 and November 4, 2020).

Stevens Gold holds the option to acquire a series of mineral exploration permits from the Arizona State Land Department known as the Millennium Gold Project, pursuant to a mineral rights agreement, dated September 22, 2020. The Company has issued 1,000,000 of its common shares to the optionors prior to the deadline set out in the Millennium Gold Project Option.

The 1,000,000 common shares are subject to a four month and a day hold period and are restricted shares in accordance with applicable U.S. securities laws.

About Stevens Gold

Stevens Gold (CSE: SG) (OTCQB: STVGF) is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in North America, including optioned claims in the Black Point property in Nevada, and the Millennium Gold Project in Arizona. The Millennium Gold Project consists of three State mineral leases totaling 1,920 acres and is in the general vicinity of the Oatman mining district with over 2 million ounces of bonanza-grade gold that has been discovered and where Equinox's Castle Mountain open pit gold mine is located.

