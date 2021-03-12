Log in
Stevens Gold Prepares for a Soil Geochemical Survey at their Millennium Gold Project

03/12/2021 | 02:05am EST
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 12, 2021) - STEVENS GOLD NEVADA INC. (CSE: SG) (OTCQB: STVGF) (FSE: 311) (the "Company" or "Stevens Gold") announces that it will be deploying a crew of three geological technicians to Section 20 of its Millennium Gold property to undertake a soil geochemical survey. Gold mineralization is exposed at surface and in drill core in the form of low sulphidation epithermal mineralization and attendant alteration hosted by subaerially deposited volcanic rocks. Extensions of known gold zones are covered by overburden and can be an impediment to ongoing exploration.

The new sampling program will focus on an area of Section 20 where a previous Mobile Metal Ions soil survey in 2007 defined multi-sample ovoid and circular gold geochemical anomalies from widely spaced samples. High-contrast gold responses of up to 225 times background were defined by this survey defining an anomalous area of approximately 1 square kilometer. The new survey will reduce the sample spacing to provide focus for further prospecting, geophysical surveys and drilling.

Analyses will be undertaken at the Vancouver (B.C., Canada) laboratories of SGS Mineral Services. Assay results will be released as the are received.

The technical information in this report was reviewed and approved by Dr. Mark Fedikow, P.Geo., of Mount Morgan Resources Ltd. Dr. Fedikow is independent of Stevens Gold Nevada Inc., is a "Qualified Person" as defined by NI 43-101.

About Stevens Gold Stevens Gold

Stevens Gold (CSE: SG) (OTCQB: STVGF) (FSE: 311) is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in North America. Stevens Gold is exploring the optioned Millennium Gold property in Arizona. The Millennium Gold property consists of three State mineral leases and 72 BLM claims totaling 3,408 acres and is in the general vicinity of the Oatman mining district where over 2 million ounces of bonanza-grade gold has been discovered and where Equinox's Castle Mountain open pit gold mine is located, please see the Technical Report filed on SEDAR for more information.

ON BEHALF OF STEVENS GOLD NEVADA INC.

"Charles MaLette"
CEO, President, Director & Secretary
T: 604-428-5171
E: info@stevensgold.com

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of Stevens Gold. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of Stevens Gold. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "will," "may," "would," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "could" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include that: the Company will be deploying a crew of three geological technicians to Section 20 of its Millennium Gold property to undertake a soil geochemical survey; new sampling program will focus on an area of Section 20 where a previous Mobile Metal Ions soil survey in 2007 defined multi-sample ovoid and circular gold geochemical anomalies from widely spaced samples; the new survey will reduce the sample spacing to provide focus for further prospecting, geophysical surveys and drilling; analyses will be undertaken at the Vancouver, B.C. laboratories of SGS Mineral Services; and assay results will be released as they are received. Although Stevens Gold believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Stevens Gold can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities. In addition, the securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the securities laws of any state and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to or for the benefit or account of U.S. persons, absent such registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/76969


© Newsfilecorp 2021
