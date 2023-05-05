Advanced search
    STC   US8603721015

STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION

(STC)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:21:47 2023-05-05 am EDT
41.71 USD   +2.33%
11:03aFour Stewart Executives Named Winners of Inman's 2023 Best of Finance Awards
BU
05/02Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Price Target on Stewart Information Services to $48 From $52, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
04/27Sector Update: Financial Stocks Rise Premarket Thursday
MT
Four Stewart Executives Named Winners of Inman's 2023 Best of Finance Awards

05/05/2023 | 11:03am EDT
Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) announced today that four company executives have been named winners of Inman’s 2023 Best of Finance Awards. The awards celebrate the achievements and successes of the real estate community’s best and brightest in the mortgage and finance space.

According to Inman, the Stewart leaders pushing the envelope and reshaping the home-buying space are Fred Eppinger, Stewart CEO; Brian Webster, President of NotaryCam; Maria Moskver, President of Cloudvirga; and Sean Buckner, President of Informative Research.

“At Stewart, we are on a journey to build the Premier Title Services Company and achieving that requires surrounding ourselves with the best in the industry,” said Eppinger. “Over the past three years we have strategically targeted markets and technologies to ensure our services meet our customer’s needs at every turn. Brian, Maria and Sean have taken their companies to the next level and a third-party validation from a trusted source like Inman shows the importance of these digital products in the mortgage industry.”

Eppinger continued, “While we are the ones recognized by Inman, our success is only because of the success of our nearly 7,000-plus dedicated and hardworking employees across all our Stewart family of companies. Stewart has been a leader and trusted provider for 130 years, and what we’re building together is streamlining the closing experience, creating a seamless end-to-end experience for all parties involved in the real estate transaction.”

“For the first time in Inman history, we are shining a spotlight on the companies and individuals helping to raise the bar for mortgage and financial services. Their dedication to the communities they serve is driving change across our industry,” said Emily Paquette, Inman chief executive officer.

The inaugural class of Inman’s Best of Finance award winners have distinguished themselves by their commitment to innovation, service and their impact on the residential lending industry. Their leadership is reshaping the mortgage space for the professional community and consumers alike. For the full list of Inman Best of Finance winners, visit https://www.inman.com/best-of-finance-awards.

About Stewart

Stewart (NYSE-STC) is a global real estate services company, offering products and services through our direct operations, network of Stewart Trusted Providers™ and family of companies. From residential and commercial title insurance and closing and settlement services to specialized offerings for the mortgage and real estate industries, we offer the comprehensive service, deep expertise and solutions our customers need for any real estate transaction. At Stewart, we are dedicated to becoming the premier title services company and we are committed to doing so by partnering with our customers to create mutual success. Learn more at stewart.com.

About Inman

Inman is the leading news source for real estate agents, brokers, executives and technology leaders who gain useful advice on the industry’s top stories, trends and developments that help them grow their businesses and stay ahead of the competition. With an audience of over one million professionals, Inman’s pages and stages are where the industry goes to find the most innovative ideas and new business models, through our website, newsletters, events, awards, education, research, and subscriptions.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 382 M - -
Net income 2023 63,9 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 17,4x
Yield 2023 4,42%
Capitalization 1 111 M 1 111 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,47x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 7 100
Free-Float 96,7%
Technical analysis trends STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 40,76 $
Average target price 51,00 $
Spread / Average Target 25,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frederick H. Eppinger President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David C. Hisey Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Thomas G. Apel Chairman
Brad Rable President-Technology & Operations
John Hamm Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION-4.61%1 111
PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION-3.59%73 815
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-4.45%41 377
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-3.18%39 993
THE PEOPLE'S INSURANCE COMPANY (GROUP) OF CHINA LIMITED 23.55%37 715
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.-21.13%36 595
