Four Stewart Executives Named Winners of Inman's 2023 Best of Finance Awards

Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) announced today that four company executives have been named winners of Inman’s 2023 Best of Finance Awards. The awards celebrate the achievements and successes of the real estate community’s best and brightest in the mortgage and finance space.

According to Inman, the Stewart leaders pushing the envelope and reshaping the home-buying space are Fred Eppinger, Stewart CEO; Brian Webster, President of NotaryCam; Maria Moskver, President of Cloudvirga; and Sean Buckner, President of Informative Research.

“At Stewart, we are on a journey to build the Premier Title Services Company and achieving that requires surrounding ourselves with the best in the industry,” said Eppinger. “Over the past three years we have strategically targeted markets and technologies to ensure our services meet our customer’s needs at every turn. Brian, Maria and Sean have taken their companies to the next level and a third-party validation from a trusted source like Inman shows the importance of these digital products in the mortgage industry.”

Eppinger continued, “While we are the ones recognized by Inman, our success is only because of the success of our nearly 7,000-plus dedicated and hardworking employees across all our Stewart family of companies. Stewart has been a leader and trusted provider for 130 years, and what we’re building together is streamlining the closing experience, creating a seamless end-to-end experience for all parties involved in the real estate transaction.”

“For the first time in Inman history, we are shining a spotlight on the companies and individuals helping to raise the bar for mortgage and financial services. Their dedication to the communities they serve is driving change across our industry,” said Emily Paquette, Inman chief executive officer.

The inaugural class of Inman’s Best of Finance award winners have distinguished themselves by their commitment to innovation, service and their impact on the residential lending industry. Their leadership is reshaping the mortgage space for the professional community and consumers alike. For the full list of Inman Best of Finance winners, visit https://www.inman.com/best-of-finance-awards.

About Stewart

About Inman

