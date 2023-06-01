Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Stewart Information Services Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STC   US8603721015

STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION

(STC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-06-01 pm EDT
44.63 USD   -0.47%
04:21pStewart information services corporation announces cash dividend
PR
05/18Stewart Information Services Corp : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/17Transcript : Stewart Information Services Corporation - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION ANNOUNCES CASH DIVIDEND

06/01/2023 | 04:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HOUSTON, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.45 per share for the second quarter 2023, payable June 30, 2023, to common stockholders of record on June 15, 2023.

About Stewart
Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) is a global real estate services company, offering products and services through our direct operations, network of Stewart Trusted Providers and family of companies. From residential and commercial title insurance and closing and settlement services to specialized offerings for the mortgage industry, we offer the comprehensive service, deep expertise and solutions our customers need for any real estate transaction. Learn more at stewart.com. ST-IR

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stewart-information-services-corporation-announces-cash-dividend-301840559.html

SOURCE Stewart Information Services Corporation


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION
04:21pStewart information services corporation announces cash dividend
PR
05/18Stewart Information Services Corp : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (f..
AQ
05/17Transcript : Stewart Information Services Corporation - Shareholder/Analyst C..
CI
05/08STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Co..
AQ
05/08Four Stewart Executives Named Winners of Inman's 2023 Best of Finance Awards
AQ
05/05Four Stewart Executives Named Winners of Inman's 2023 Best of Finance Awards
BU
05/02Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Price Target on Stewart Information Services to $48 From $..
MT
04/27Sector Update: Financial Stocks Rise Premarket Thursday
MT
04/27Transcript : Stewart Information Services Corporation, Q1 2023 Earnings Call,..
CI
04/27Stewart Information Services Swings to Adjusted Loss in Q1 as Revenue Declines
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION
More recommendations
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer