Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) announced today that Erin Sheckler is a recipient of the 2024 Woman of Influence Award presented by HousingWire. The annual award, now in its 15th year, honors 100 women shaping and propelling the mortgage, real estate and fintech industries forward.

Sheckler serves as Head of Stewart’s National Commercial Services division where she oversees the strategy, operations and growth of the company’s national commercial footprint.

“I am honored and humbled to be recognized by HousingWire as a Woman of Influence,” said Sheckler. “I couldn’t have achieved this award without the guidance of my mentors, the hard work of my team, and the unwavering support of my family and friends. I am grateful for the opportunity to lead Stewart’s commercial division and am committed to continuing the positive impact our success has had on the overall industry.”

Sheckler adds, “The innovation, dedication and willingness of the commercial team to reimagine new ways to operate in a 130-year-old company have allowed us to make remarkable progress, and I’m thankful for their support. We look forward to enhancing our partnerships through continued investment in talent, technology and operational excellence to be the premier title partner in the commercial real estate arena.”

The Women of Influence are selected by HousingWire’s selection committee based on their professional achievements within their organizations in addition to their contributions to the overall industry, community outreach, client impact and personal success.

“What Erin has achieved since taking over our National Commercial Services division in 2023 is a true testament to her leadership, perseverance and innovative spirit,” said Fred Eppinger, Stewart Chief Executive Officer. “She and her team have not only delivered outstanding results for Stewart but also set a new standard for success within our industry. I applaud her on being named a HousingWire 2024 Woman of Influence.”

For more on Sheckler’s professional achievements and her key role in leading Stewart’s National Commercial Services division, visit her 2024 Women of Influence Award page.

About Stewart

Stewart (NYSE-STC) is a global real estate services company, offering products and services through our direct operations, network of Stewart Trusted Providers™ and family of companies. From residential and commercial title insurance and closing and settlement services to specialized offerings for the mortgage and real estate industries, we offer the comprehensive service, deep expertise and solutions our customers need for any real estate transaction. At Stewart, we are dedicated to becoming the premier title services company and we are committed to doing so by partnering with our customers to create mutual success. Learn more at stewart.com.

