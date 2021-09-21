Stewart Information Services : Expands Presence in Northern California

Acquisition Adds Two Independent Branded Agents in Sacramento Area

Stewart Title today announced the acquisition of Stewart Title of Sacramento (STS) and Stewart Title of Placer (STP), independent branded agents of Stewart Title Guaranty Company, which have served the Greater Sacramento area for more than 40 years throughout Sacramento, Placer, El Dorado and Yolo counties. With the addition of their 13 branches, Stewart continues to build a strong market presence in Northern California, leveraging the combined strength of Stewart to better serve Residential, Builder, Commercial and Lender customers.

“The addition of the STS and STP teams to the broader Stewart family will significantly strengthen our position in Northern California,” said Stewart Group President Steve Lessack. “The teams have extensive experience and strong local relationships that make them an ideal fit with our current Direct Operations throughout Northern California. Together we can provide our customers a best-in-class transaction experience.”

“By joining forces with Stewart Title, we are taking the next step in ensuring our ability to provide industry-leading and cost-effective service to our customers. With our combined team’s expertise and suite of digital tools and technologies, we’ll be able to provide superior title and escrow services and solutions across the region,” said Bob Baker, President and Chairman of the Board of STS and STP. “We’re excited to be part of the continued growth and success of the Stewart Title brand in Northern California and look forward to a bright future together.”

About Stewart

Stewart (NYSE-STC) is a global real estate services company, offering products and services through our direct operations, network of Stewart Trusted Providers™ and family of companies. From residential and commercial title insurance and closing and settlement services to specialized offerings for the mortgage industry, we offer the comprehensive service, deep expertise and solutions our customers need for any real estate transaction. At Stewart, we are dedicated to becoming the premier title services company and we are committed to doing so by partnering with our customers to create mutual success. Learn more at stewart.com.

