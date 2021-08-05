Log in
STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION

Stewart Information Services : Group President Tara Smith Honored with HousingWire's 2021 Women of Influence Award

08/05/2021
Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE-STC) announced today that Agency Group President Tara Smith is a recipient of the 2021 Women of Influence Award presented by HousingWire. The annual award, now in its 11th year, honors 100 women shaping and propelling the mortgage, real estate and fintech industries forward.

The Women of Influence are selected by HousingWire’s Selection Committee based on their professional achievements within their organizations. Contributions to the overall industry, community outreach, client impact and personal success also factor into the committee’s decision.

Smith is a two-time recipient of the award and was previously honored in 2017.

“I am deeply humbled to be a part of this amazing group of women making an impact across our industry,” said Smith. “Though the past year has been challenging, it’s been rewarding to see obstacles turned into opportunities all while keeping our customers first and helping shape the next generation of leaders. Additionally, I’d like to thank my colleagues and the HousingWire Selection Committee for this wonderful honor.”

Smith serves as group president, responsible for Stewart’s agency operations. She oversees Stewart’s independent title agency network of Trusted Providers™ and all products and services offered to the agency network.

“Tara leads one of Stewart’s largest and most important businesses, one we are currently investing in due to our faith in her leadership,” said Fred Eppinger, Stewart Chief Executive Officer. “We continue to enjoy watching her transform and drive tremendous results within our organization while creating opportunities for others. On behalf of the entire Stewart organization, we congratulate her on this award!”

For more on Smith’s professional achievements, community involvement and her key role in expanding Stewart’s technological capabilities, visit the 2021 Women of Influence Award page at https://www.housingwire.com/winner-profile/2021-hw-woman-of-influence-tara-smith/.

About Stewart

Stewart (NYSE-STC) is a global real estate services company, offering products and services through our direct operations, network of Stewart Trusted Providers™ and family of companies. From residential and commercial title insurance and closing and settlement services to specialized offerings for the mortgage industry, we offer the comprehensive service, deep expertise and solutions our customers need for any real estate transaction. At Stewart, we are dedicated to becoming the premier title services company and we are committed to doing so by partnering with our customers to create mutual success. Learn more at stewart.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 971 M - -
Net income 2021 264 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,86x
Yield 2021 2,31%
Capitalization 1 539 M 1 539 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,52x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 5 800
Free-Float 97,1%
Stewart Information Services Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 57,23 $
Average target price 77,00 $
Spread / Average Target 34,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frederick H. Eppinger President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David C. Hisey Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Thomas G. Apel Chairman
Brad Rable Chief Information Officer
Steven M. Lessack Group President-International Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION18.34%1 539
THE PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION-3.57%55 795
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.24.38%40 410
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION17.28%38 594
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES6.52%37 304
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-0.38%33 278