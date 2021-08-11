Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Stewart Information Services Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STC   US8603721015

STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION

(STC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Stewart Information Services : Named a Top 100 Financial Technology Company of 2021 by The Financial Technology Report

08/11/2021 | 12:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Stewart Named a Top 100 Financial Technology Company of 2021 by The Financial Technology Report

HOUSTON (August 11, 2020) - Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE-STC) today announced that the company was named #24 on The Financial Technology Report's annual Top 100 Financial Technology Companies list.

'To be recognized by The Financial Technology Report is another sign that Stewart is on the right track to becoming the Premier Title Services Company,' said Fred Eppinger, Stewart Chief Executive Officer. 'Through strategic acquisitions and developing industry-leading technology, we're able to offer our customers an end-to-end experience through digital mortgage solutions, digital closing tools, appraisal and valuations, and remote notary capabilities. I want to thank all of our employees worldwide who helped Stewart set financial records in 2020 despite the hardships and difficulties we all faced.'

According to the report, 'The pioneering companies noted in this list have one thing in common: they are nimbler than their traditional financial services predecessors, often finding white spaces in personal and commercial finance and providing faster, more streamlined, and highly individualized service. These awardees are evidence that financial technology has unquestionably evolved.'

The Financial Technology Report selected awardees based on a thorough evaluation process. Among the key criteria considered were product quality, customer adoption, management team caliber, organizational effectiveness, and company growth among other factors.

About Stewart
Stewart (NYSE-STC) is a global real estate services company, offering products and services through our direct operations, network of Stewart Trusted Providers™ and family of companies. From residential and commercial title insurance and closing and settlement services to specialized offerings for the mortgage industry, we offer the comprehensive service, deep expertise and solutions our customers need for any real estate transaction. At Stewart, we are dedicated to becoming the premier title services company and we are committed to doing so by partnering with our customers to create mutual success. Learn more at stewart.com.

# # #

Download PDF file

Disclaimer

Stewart Information Services Corporation published this content on 11 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2021 16:45:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION
12:46pSTEWART INFORMATION SERVICES : Named a Top 100 Financial Technology Company of 2..
PU
08/05STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES : Group President Tara Smith Honored with HousingWi..
BU
08/03STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial..
AQ
07/27STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES : Continues Expansion With the Acquisition of Title..
BU
07/27Stewart Information Services Corporation acquired Title First Agency, Inc.
CI
07/21STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/21STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES : Earnings, Sales Increase in Q2
MT
07/21STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Conditio..
AQ
07/21STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES : Earnings Flash (STC) STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES..
MT
07/21STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES : Earnings Flash (STC) STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 971 M - -
Net income 2021 264 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,07x
Yield 2021 2,23%
Capitalization 1 594 M 1 594 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,54x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 5 800
Free-Float 97,3%
Chart STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Stewart Information Services Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 59,28 $
Average target price 77,00 $
Spread / Average Target 29,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frederick H. Eppinger President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David C. Hisey Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Thomas G. Apel Chairman
Brad Rable Chief Information Officer
Steven M. Lessack Group President-International Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION22.58%1 594
THE PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION-2.56%56 381
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.40.36%45 445
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION22.20%39 719
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES9.87%38 477
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.1.92%33 742