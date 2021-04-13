Log in
Stewart Information Services : Announces 1st Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

04/13/2021 | 04:27pm EDT
Stewart Information Services Corporation Announces 1st Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

HOUSTON (April 13, 2021) - Stewart Information Services Corp. (NYSE: STC) announced today it will hold a conference call to discuss first quarter 2021 earnings at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, April 22, 2021. The call will follow the company's release of earnings after the close of trading on Wednesday, April 21, 2021. Individuals wishing to participate can dial (877) 876-9174 (USA) and (785) 424-1669 (International) - access code STCQ121. The conference call replay will be available from 11 a.m. Eastern Time on April 22, 2021 until midnight on April 29, 2021 by dialing (800) 839-4568 (USA) or (402) 220-2681 (International). Additionally, participants can listen to the conference call through STC's Investor Relations website at http://www.stewart.com/investor-relations/earnings-call.html.

About Stewart
Stewart (NYSE-STC) is a global real estate services company, offering products and services through our direct operations, network of Stewart Trusted Providers™ and family of companies. From residential and commercial title insurance and closing and settlement services to specialized offerings for the mortgage industry, we offer the comprehensive service, deep expertise and solutions our customers need for any real estate transaction. At Stewart, we are dedicated to becoming the premier title services company and we are committed to doing so by partnering with our customers to create mutual success. Learn more at stewart.com.

ST-IR

# # #

Download PDF file

Disclaimer

Stewart Information Services Corporation published this content on 13 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2021 20:26:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
