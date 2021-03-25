Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Stewart Information Services Corporation    STC

STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION

(STC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Stewart Information Services : Title Adds Industry Leader to Southern California Commercial Services Team

03/25/2021 | 03:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Stewart Title Commercial Services announced today that Peggy Sue Lane has joined the company as the new Senior Vice President and Regional Manager for Southern California, Arizona and Nevada.

“Peggy Sue is going to be a key part of our commercial strategy and the growth of our commercial footprint,” said Tom Konkel, Commercial Services Director. “Her ability to connect with clients, build relationships and anticipate their title needs is an invaluable skillset. Not only does she understand their business needs, but she knows how to fulfill them as well. I couldn’t be more excited to see how her unique approach to creating successful outcomes for clients fits into our goal of emerging as the premier title services company.”

For the past nine years, Lane was a Vice President with First American Title Company. With more than 30 years in the title industry, she has a wide-ranging scope of experience spanning local and national markets and all asset classes. Throughout her career she has acquired a significant body of experience in the commercial and residential spaces, in effect working on an extensive variety of projects and transactions ranging from the straightforward to the highly complex.

“Peggy Sue is a valuable addition to our growing team, someone who brings years of experience and respect in both residential and commercial sales and operations,” said Steve Lessack, Group President, Commercial Services. “Peggy Sue is widely considered a top sales executive in the industry, someone who comes to the organization with considerable geographical knowledge spanning the Western United States. Not only does she care about the clients, but she has the ability to build strong and lasting internal relationships, all of which are paramount to achieving Stewart’s short-term and long-term goals.”

“I have long believed that if you want to accomplish great things, you need great people alongside you, which is why I aligned with Stewart and their brand promise,” said Lane. “Stewart knows that in a challenging real estate environment, our trusted relationships demand both creativity and performance. Keeping our eyes on the challenges our customers face and finding innovative ways to solve them is as important to our clients' success as it is to our own. I am truly excited to be a part of the Stewart team and the growth opportunities ahead of us.”

Lane is a member of ULI, ICSC, CREW, BIA and the Desert Bar Association. She received her education from California State University in Sacramento. She can be reached at peggysue.lane@stewart.com.

About Stewart

Stewart (NYSE-STC) is a global real estate services company, offering products and services through our direct operations, network of Stewart Trusted Providers™ and family of companies. From residential and commercial title insurance and closing and settlement services to specialized offerings for the mortgage industry, we offer the comprehensive service, deep expertise and solutions our customers need for any real estate transaction. At Stewart, we are dedicated to becoming the premier title services company and we are committed to doing so by partnering with our customers to create mutual success. Learn more at stewart.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION
03:01pSTEWART INFORMATION SERVICES  : Title Adds Industry Leader to Southern Californi..
BU
07:03aSTEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORP  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement,..
AQ
06:46aSTEWART INFORMATION SERVICES  : Updates Credit Facility
BU
03/22STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES  : Expands Title Production Capabilities with Acqui..
BU
03/17STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORP  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (..
AQ
03/12STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORA : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/10STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES  : Title Hires New Group Vice President for Southea..
PU
03/04STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES  : NotaryCam Named to HousingWire's 2021 Tech100 Re..
BU
03/02STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORP  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Stateme..
AQ
03/01STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES  : Raises Dividend to $0.33/Share from $0.30/Share;..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 473 M - -
Net income 2021 162 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,30x
Yield 2021 2,39%
Capitalization 1 342 M 1 342 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,54x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 5 800
Free-Float 97,0%
Chart STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Stewart Information Services Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 68,50 $
Last Close Price 50,17 $
Spread / Highest target 39,5%
Spread / Average Target 36,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 33,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Frederick H. Eppinger President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David C. Hisey Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Thomas G. Apel Chairman
Brad Rable Chief Information Officer
Steven M. Lessack Group President-International Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION3.74%1 460
THE PEOPLE'S INSURANCE COMPANY (GROUP) OF CHINA LIMITED2.03%14 237
FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC.-0.64%12 319
MGIC INVESTMENT CORPORATION-1.04%4 557
SAGEN MI CANADA INC.-0.14%3 006
QATAR INSURANCE COMPANY Q.S.P.C.6.73%2 168
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ