Stewart Information Services Corporation

STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION

(STC)
Stewart Information Services : and CertifID Announce Integration with 's AIM+® Title and Escrow Production System

03/29/2021 | 01:01pm EDT
Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) announced today a new integration for AIM+ that helps protect users from wire fraud. The integration of CertifID into the AIM+ title and escrow production system brings wire security and flexibility to the application.

“As we commit to protecting our customers and agents from wire fraud, integrations like this help build upon our partnership and CertifID’s expertise in securely connecting and sending wire instructions from AIM+,” said Tara Smith, Group President, Stewart Agency Services. “Now any AIM+ user has the ability to save time and protect each wire transfer up to $1 million through a seamless experience in AIM+.”

Last November, Stewart and CertifID announced a partnership to provide Stewart customers peace-of-mind with increased prevention and protection for real estate money transfers.

“The FBI recently reported a 69% increase in cyber-crime complaints last year, and with wire fraud in real estate transactions continuing to grow, this integration makes it easier and safer for agents to safeguard their transfers,” said Tom Cronkright, CEO and co-founder of CertifID. “Through our partnership, Stewart agents can enjoy preferred pricing as we work closely with Stewart to provide convenient and efficient operational improvements to our systems and integrations, while protecting their business and consumers.”

AIM+ offers agents a comprehensive title & escrow system and features integrations with services such as Simplifile, UPS, FedEx,and DocuSign®, ensuring an ease-of-use experience for the customer all in one system.

About Stewart

Stewart (NYSE-STC) is a global real estate services company, offering products and services through our direct operations, network of Stewart Trusted Providers™ and family of companies. From residential and commercial title insurance and closing and settlement services to specialized offerings for the mortgage industry, we offer the comprehensive service, deep expertise and solutions our customers need for any real estate transaction. At Stewart, we are dedicated to becoming the premier title services company and we are committed to doing so by partnering with our customers to create mutual success. Learn more at stewart.com.

About CertifID

CertifID provides money transfer protection for all participants in real estate transactions. Its patented solution protects businesses and consumers from fraud by securely transferring bank account information. Using CertifID provides up to $1 million of direct insurance coverage after identities have been confirmed and wiring instructions are securely shared. Learn how to easily implement CertifID into your workflow without disrupting your wire system, your bank, or your software by visiting: www.certifid.com


© Business Wire 2021
