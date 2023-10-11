Stewart Lender Services announced today that Thomas (T.J.) Harrington has joined the Stewart organization as new Senior Vice President with responsibility for sales and product enablement. In this new role, Harrington will expand Stewart’s impact by providing national title and settlement services solutions along with Stewart’s broader suite of services to originators, servicers, capital markets, and other enterprise and institutional clients.

“Stewart has made thoughtful and strategic investments to build out our Lender Services business, and the addition of T.J. to the team represents another investment to elevate Stewart with our customers and the real estate community,” said Beth Fowler, President & EVP of Stewart Lender Services. “His depth and breadth of experience will make a real difference to consumers, customers, and the industry. We are excited to have him as part of the Stewart Lender Services team and the growth ahead.”

Harrington was most recently at Incenter (former parent company of Boston National Title Co. and Agents National Title Insurance Co.), where he had multiple roles including General Counsel, SVP of Enterprise Strategy, and President of Incenter Agency Solutions. Prior to Incenter, Harrington had roles at Bank of America/LandSafe, ServiceLink, and Mortgage Connect. He has a Juris Doctor from the University of South Carolina School of Law.

“Over the last few years Stewart has curated some of the most impressive companies, products, and capabilities in the market,” said Harrington. “When you combine those careful investments with the acumen, knowledge and the Stewart culture of service, incredible things can happen for our clients and customers. I can think of no team better positioned for success and I feel fortunate to join such an amazing organization.”

Stewart Lender Services includes solutions fulfilled through Stewart Title, Stewart Valuation Intelligence, Informative Research, NotaryCam, Signature Closers, Cloudvirga, PropStream, BCHH National Title, and Allegiant Reverse Services. These capabilities include insured and uninsured title; multi-state/multi property bulk title including securitizations; settlement and signing services; appraisal and valuation services including property data collection and property condition reports aligned with appraisal modernization; credit, verifications, fraud and flood fueled with innovative technology and decisioning; remote online notarization technology; loan origination point of sale technology; and comprehensive nationwide real estate data and analytics.

About Stewart

Stewart (NYSE:STC) is a global real estate services company, offering products and services through our direct operations, network of Stewart Trusted Providers™ and family of companies. From residential and commercial title insurance and closing and settlement services to specialized offerings for the mortgage and real estate industries, we offer the comprehensive service, deep expertise and solutions our customers need for any real estate transaction. At Stewart, we are dedicated to becoming the premier title services company and we are committed to doing so by partnering with our customers to create mutual success. Learn more at stewart.com.

