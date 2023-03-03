Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Stewart Information Services Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STC   US8603721015

STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION

(STC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:41:06 2023-03-03 am EST
41.01 USD   -0.76%
10:01aStewart Named a Winner of the 2023 Top Workplaces USA Award
BU
03/01Stewart Information Services Corp : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/01Stewart information services corporation announces cash dividend
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Stewart Named a Winner of the 2023 Top Workplaces USA Award

03/03/2023 | 10:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) announced today that it has earned the 2023 Top Workplaces USA award, issued by Energage, a purpose-driven organization that develops solutions to build and brand Top Workplaces. The Top Workplaces program has a 15-year history of surveying more than 20 million employees and recognizing the top organizations across 60 markets for regional Top Workplaces awards.

“We are thrilled and honored to be recognized as a Top Workplace,” said Fred Eppinger, Stewart Chief Executive Officer. “People are the most important resource we have, and this recognition is directly because of them. We’re building something special at Stewart, and we couldn’t do it without the hard work and dedication of all our employees, each one who has a voice willing to share areas of strength and opportunity to make Stewart an even better company.”

Top Workplaces USA celebrates organizations with 150 or more employees that have built great cultures. Over 42,000 organizations were invited to participate in the Top Workplaces USA survey. Winners of the Top Workplaces USA list are chosen based solely on employee feedback gathered through an employee engagement survey, issued by Energage. Stewart is #52 in the 2,500+ employee company size list.

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”

“In addition to being recognized as a Top Workplace nationally, we received a number of regional recognitions, as well as Culture Excellence awards of outstanding Employee Appreciation and Employee Well-Being,” continued Eppinger. “This reinforces our direction to build the Premier Title Services Company on a foundation of employees who feel appreciated, empowered, and proud of what we are creating together.”

Results are calculated by comparing the survey’s research-based statements, including 15 Culture Drivers that are proven to predict high performance against industry benchmarks.

About Stewart

Stewart (NYSE-STC) is a global real estate services company, offering products and services through our direct operations, network of Stewart Trusted Providers™ and family of companies. From residential and commercial title insurance and closing and settlement services to specialized offerings for the mortgage and real estate industries, we offer the comprehensive service, deep expertise and solutions our customers need for any real estate transaction. At Stewart, we are dedicated to becoming the premier title services company and we are committed to doing so by partnering with our customers to create mutual success. Learn more at stewart.com.

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.TM

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 16 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION
10:01aStewart Named a Winner of the 2023 Top Workplaces USA Award
BU
03/01Stewart Information Services Corp : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exh..
AQ
03/01Stewart information services corporation announces cash dividend
PR
03/01Stewart Information Services Corporation Declares Cash Dividend for the First Quarter 2..
CI
03/01Stewart Information Services' Subsidiary Informative Research Acquires FormFree's Accou..
MT
03/01Stewart Enhances Credit and Mortgage Analytics Capabilities by Acquiring AccountChek, a..
BU
02/28STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Co..
AQ
02/14Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Adjusts Price Target on Stewart Information Services to $53 Fro..
MT
02/09Transcript : Stewart Information Services Corporation, Q4 2022 Earnings Call,..
CI
02/09Stewart Information Services Q4 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Fall
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 035 M - -
Net income 2022 168 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,71x
Yield 2022 3,99%
Capitalization 1 121 M 1 121 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,37x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 7 400
Free-Float 96,9%
Chart STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Stewart Information Services Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 41,32 $
Average target price 55,50 $
Spread / Average Target 34,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frederick H. Eppinger President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David C. Hisey Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Thomas G. Apel Chairman
Brad Rable President-Technology & Operations
John Hamm Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION-3.30%1 121
PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION9.67%83 259
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.-5.08%44 257
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-2.29%42 517
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.2.21%42 248
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-6.87%33 253