Stewart Taps Maria Moskver to Lead Cloudvirga

Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE-STC) today announced that Maria Moskver has been named the new President for Cloudvirga, a Stewart-owned company and fintech leader powering digital mortgages. In her new role, Moskver will lead Cloudvirga’s strategic growth in building the preeminent digital mortgage automation company in the point-of-sale (POS) space and be responsible for technology investments, new products, brand awareness and enhancing the Stewart customer experience with end-to-end mortgage services and solutions.

“Maria is an industry veteran in the fintech and compliance world with more than 20 years of experience and a diverse skillset that very few other executives have,” said Brad Rable, Stewart Chief Information Officer. “She leads with passion and purpose and is attentive to instilling that in others, creating strong followership and camaraderie. As a leader, she respects her team’s opinions, differences, and contributions, encouraging them to focus on their strengths and passions, which drives Cloudvirga’s success.”

Acquired by Stewart in May 2021, Cloudvirga delivers intelligent POS platforms for both loan officers and consumers that automate operations traditionally performed in the back office to reduce mortgage origination costs, improve user experience, and increase business insight in the trillion-dollar home loan market. Moskver has been with Cloudvirga for three years, also serving as Chief Legal and Compliance Officer, and CFO during her tenure.

“Stewart and Cloudvirga are committed to being industry leaders within the residential mortgage space, offering world class technology and customer experience like no other,” said Moskver. “We are proud to be part of the Stewart Family and the only platform born within a mortgage company, dedicated to mortgage originators and consumers, supported by the best team in the industry.”

Moskver holds a Juris Doctorate from the University of Denver Sturm College of Law, an MBA from the University of Denver Daniels College of Business, and a BA in Economics & Business with distinction from Colorado College.

