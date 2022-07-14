Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Stewart Information Services Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STC   US8603721015

STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION

(STC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:27 2022-07-14 pm EDT
48.49 USD   -2.79%
07/13STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES : Taps Maria Moskver to Lead Cloudvirga
PU
07/08BTIG Adjusts Price Target on Stewart Information Services to $75 From $80, Reiterates Buy Rating
MT
06/14STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Stewart Taps Maria Moskver to Lead Cloudvirga

07/14/2022 | 12:01pm EDT
Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE-STC) today announced that Maria Moskver has been named the new President for Cloudvirga, a Stewart-owned company and fintech leader powering digital mortgages. In her new role, Moskver will lead Cloudvirga’s strategic growth in building the preeminent digital mortgage automation company in the point-of-sale (POS) space and be responsible for technology investments, new products, brand awareness and enhancing the Stewart customer experience with end-to-end mortgage services and solutions.

“Maria is an industry veteran in the fintech and compliance world with more than 20 years of experience and a diverse skillset that very few other executives have,” said Brad Rable, Stewart Chief Information Officer. “She leads with passion and purpose and is attentive to instilling that in others, creating strong followership and camaraderie. As a leader, she respects her team’s opinions, differences, and contributions, encouraging them to focus on their strengths and passions, which drives Cloudvirga’s success.”

Acquired by Stewart in May 2021, Cloudvirga delivers intelligent POS platforms for both loan officers and consumers that automate operations traditionally performed in the back office to reduce mortgage origination costs, improve user experience, and increase business insight in the trillion-dollar home loan market. Moskver has been with Cloudvirga for three years, also serving as Chief Legal and Compliance Officer, and CFO during her tenure.

“Stewart and Cloudvirga are committed to being industry leaders within the residential mortgage space, offering world class technology and customer experience like no other,” said Moskver. “We are proud to be part of the Stewart Family and the only platform born within a mortgage company, dedicated to mortgage originators and consumers, supported by the best team in the industry.”

Moskver holds a Juris Doctorate from the University of Denver Sturm College of Law, an MBA from the University of Denver Daniels College of Business, and a BA in Economics & Business with distinction from Colorado College.

About Stewart

Stewart (NYSE-STC) is a global real estate services company, offering products and services through our direct operations, network of Stewart Trusted Providers™ and family of companies. From residential and commercial title insurance and closing and settlement services to specialized offerings for the mortgage industry, we offer the comprehensive service, deep expertise and solutions our customers need for any real estate transaction. At Stewart, we are dedicated to becoming the premier title services company and we are committed to doing so by partnering with our customers to create mutual success. Learn more at stewart.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 144 M - -
Net income 2022 217 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,07x
Yield 2022 3,01%
Capitalization 1 348 M 1 348 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,43x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 7 300
Free-Float 97,2%
Chart STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Stewart Information Services Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 49,88 $
Average target price 77,00 $
Spread / Average Target 54,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frederick H. Eppinger President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David C. Hisey Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Thomas G. Apel Chairman
Brad Rable Chief Information Officer
Steven M. Lessack Group President-International Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION-37.44%1 348
PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION14.03%68 676
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.-10.90%40 132
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.24.22%38 964
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES4.40%38 900
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION8.82%34 884