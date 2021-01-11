Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Stewart Information Services Corporation    STC

STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION

(STC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Stewart : Title Announces the Opening of a New European Underwriter

01/11/2021 | 02:06pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Stewart Title Limited, the underwriter for Stewart’s transactions in the United Kingdom, The Bahamas and Australia (and previously in Europe), announced today the opening of a new underwriter in Malta. The new underwriter will operate under the name Stewart Title Europe Limited and will handle all transactions in the European Union.

Tomasz Klodowski, Managing Director, will continue to oversee European operations and business development.

“This is an exciting opportunity for Stewart that will allow us to continue to support our customers across Europe with world-class title and underwriting services,” said Fred Eppinger, Stewart CEO. “As we continue to build the Premier Title Services Company across the globe, it’s investments and growth like this that add to an already strong market offering in Europe.”

“At Stewart, there has been a great deal of change over the past year, all of which has been positive and positioned us for future growth,” said Steven Lessack, Stewart Group President. “Our new entity in Europe has been established to support this growth. We are pleased to continue offering our clients a strong title insurance partner in the region with the underwriting expertise and first-in-class service that has become a trademark of the Stewart brand.”

Stewart Title Europe Limited will maintain its local underwriting contacts across the region providing the breadth of experience, market familiarity and peace of mind that clients have come to expect. Stewart’s long history in Europe, the noteworthy deals it has underwritten in the region and its financial strength, all speak to its ability to provide clients with the best possible support.

Transactions in the United Kingdom will continue to be processed by Stewart Title Limited, the company’s London-based underwriter for the United Kingdom.

The new Malta office will be located at Junction Business Centre, 1st Floor, Sqaq Lourdes, St Julian’s SWQ 3334 Malta.

For additional information, visit www.stewarteu.com.

About Stewart

Stewart (NYSE-STC) is a global real estate services company, offering products and services through our direct operations, network of Stewart Trusted Providers™ and family of companies. From residential and commercial title insurance and closing and settlement services to specialized offerings for the mortgage industry, we offer the comprehensive service, deep expertise and solutions our customers need for any real estate transaction. At Stewart, we are dedicated to becoming the premier title services company and we are committed to doing so by partnering with our customers to create mutual success. Learn more at stewart.com.

About Stewart Title Limited

Stewart Title Limited is a title insurance company authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. As a wholly owned subsidiary of Stewart Title Guaranty Company, Stewart Title Limited is the underwriter for Stewart’s transactions in the United Kingdom, The Bahamas and Australia. The company’s subsidiary company Stewart Title Europe Limited is the underwriter for its transactions in the European Union. The company offers title insurance policies that help its clients creatively overcome difficult title situations so they can close their transactions efficiently and securely. More information can be found at stewartuk.com or stewarteu.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION
02:06pSTEWART : Title Announces the Opening of a New European Underwriter
BU
11:05aSTEWART : Title® is Pleased to Announce the Opening of a New European Underwrite..
BU
2020STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORA : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2020QUISITIVE : Forms Strategic Relationship with Stewart Title for Application Deve..
PR
2020Stewart Information Services Buys NotaryCam for Undisclosed Sum
MT
2020STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES : Broadens Digital Offerings with Acquisition of No..
BU
2020STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statemen..
AQ
2020STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORA : Announces Cash Dividend
PR
2020INSIDER TRENDS : Stewart Information Services Insider Exercises Option/Derivativ..
MT
2020STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 140 M - -
Net income 2020 131 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 9,88x
Yield 2020 2,34%
Capitalization 1 370 M 1 370 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,64x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 5 300
Free-Float 97,2%
Chart STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Stewart Information Services Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 57,50 $
Last Close Price 51,27 $
Spread / Highest target 17,0%
Spread / Average Target 12,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,28%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Frederick H. Eppinger President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas G. Apel Chairman
Steven M. Lessack Group President-International Operations
David C. Hisey Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Brad Rable Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION6.02%1 370
PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION-4.43%55 311
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.3.67%36 898
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-0.51%35 375
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC7.29%34 995
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION0.02%33 432
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ