Stewart Title : Launches New Brand Campaign with a Modern Website Design and New Logo

09/09/2020 | 12:50pm EDT

“Stewart Reframed” Reintroduces Stewart to the Market, Repositions as the Premier Title Service Company

Stewart Title announced today the launch of its new brand campaign “Stewart Reframed” – a companywide initiative communicating how Stewart is reframing itself in the marketplace by changing the way it does business, focusing on its financial strength, customer experience and shared expertise.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200909005883/en/

“For the past year we’ve been on a journey to build the Premier Title Services Company, and our new campaign, website and logo represent the strides we have made, and are continuing to make, as part of that journey,” said Stewart CEO Fred Eppinger. “We are investing in ourselves, attracting industry leading talent, and reframing the way the industry views us.”

Along with a new logo, it was important that the Stewart.com website and marketing branding materials reflect the modernization of the new Stewart approach. As part of the company’s brand refresh, the initial part of the ongoing rebuild of the company’s website was also launched. The new sections showcase a more modern and customer-oriented design, ensuring the best experience from the start, not only during the transaction, but also throughout every customer interaction.

“This logo is a much better representation of who we are and where we’re going,” said Eppinger. “It’s a more modern, action-oriented image that represents the safety, security and expertise our customers expect from us. There is an energy and drive behind us that is reflected in our significantly improving financial performance and growth profile, as well as a series of emerging acquisition opportunities.”

Examples of Stewart’s reframing efforts are numerous, including Stewart’s recent acquisition of 57 title offices in the states of Arizona, Colorado and Nevada from ET Investments, along with acquiring U.S. Appraisals in June, strengthening its digital real estate services offering in appraisal and valuation management. The company has also announced several significant executive hires.

About Stewart

Stewart (NYSE-STC) is a global real estate services company, offering products and services through our direct operations, network of Stewart Trusted Providers™ and family of companies. From residential and commercial title insurance and closing and settlement services to specialized offerings for the mortgage industry, we offer the comprehensive service, deep expertise and solutions our customers need for any real estate transaction. At Stewart, we are dedicated to becoming the premier title services company and we are committed to doing so by partnering with our customers to create mutual success. Learn more at stewart.com.


© Business Wire 2020
