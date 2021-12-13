Recruiter SThree expects annual net fees to surge; CEO to step down

Dec 13 (Reuters) - SThree Plc said on Monday that
Chief Executive Officer Mark Dorman would be leaving after
spending close to three years with the British recruiting firm,
while it expected to post a record annual profit as reopening of
economies spurred a hiring boom.
The company, which specialises in hiring in the science,
technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) sectors, said net
fees earned grew 19% on 2020 and 9% on 2019 for the year ended
Nov. 30.
Hiring has been robust across all its major markets, the
company said, with the United States - the world's largest STEM
staffing market - seeing strong demand for software development,
clinical operations and more roles in the renewables sector.
Recruitment firms have been benefiting from a spike in
hiring activity as clients rush to fill up vacancies while they
ramp up their businesses amid a recovery. However, the new
Omicron coronavirus variant raises concerns over a slowdown.
The company said it would invest more into its business in
the year ahead, adding that it aims to keep its profit margins
at current levels.
Dorman, who will exit by Dec. 31, will be replaced on an
interim basis by insider Timo Lehne.
Shares of the London-headquartered company were down 3.5% in
early trade.
(Reporting by Amna Karimi and Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru;
Editing by Rashmi Aich)