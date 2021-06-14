Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  SThree plc
  News
  7. Summary
    STHR   GB00B0KM9T71

STHREE PLC

(STHR)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 06/11 11:35:22 am
465 GBX   +0.65%
SThree: Appointment of new Chief Financial Officer

06/14/2021 | 02:01am EDT
SThree (STEM) 
SThree: Appointment of new Chief Financial Officer 
14-Jun-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
14 June 2021 
SThree plc 
("SThree" or the "Group") 
Appointment of new Chief Financial Officer 
SThree plc, the only global pure-play specialist staffing business focused on roles in Science, Technology, Engineering 
and Mathematics ('STEM'), is pleased to announce the appointment of Andrew Beach as CFO. Andrew will join the Group on 
5 July 2021 and will be formally appointed to the Board on 15 July 2021. 
 
Andrew Beach is an accomplished CFO with over 13 years' experience in listed companies and has relevant global 
experience of business transformation in fast-paced and high-growth companies, fully complementing SThree's ambitions, 
entrepreneurial drive and strong market positions. 
 
Andrew was previously CFO of Hyve Group plc, a global exhibitions business, and was instrumental in leading it through 
a period of significant transformation and rapid international growth which resulted in its promotion to the FTSE 250. 
Before joining Hyve in 2016, Andrew held a number of roles at Ebiquity plc, joining as Group Financial Controller in 
2007 and quickly being appointed as CFO in 2008. In 2014 he was promoted to Chief Financial and Operating Officer. 
Andrew trained and qualified as a Chartered Accountant with PwC, working with them from 1998 until 2007. 
 
Further to the announcement on 25 January 2021, the current CFO, Alex Smith, will step down from the Board in July, 
following which he will remain with the company to effect an orderly handover. 
 
James Bilefield, Chairman, commented: 
 
"The Board and I are looking forward to working with Andrew in taking the Group forward to its next stage of growth and 
development. An accomplished CFO, Andrew's focus on driving growth, best practice and delivery of data-led performance 
management will be central to the delivery of our core purpose to bring skilled people together to build the future." 
 
"On behalf of the Board I would like to thank Alex for his significant contributions to SThree since joining the Group 
as CFO in 2008. His energy and drive has helped to build and steer SThree's financial strategy, approach to risk 
management and investor relationships and we wish him every success in the future." 
 
Mark Dorman, CEO, commented: 
 
"I am delighted to welcome Andrew to SThree and I'm looking forward to working closely with him as we continue to drive 
change and further deliver rapid growth and financial strength.  Andrew's impressive experience in ambitious companies 
will be crucial to delivering our vision through the next stages of our development." 
 
"I would like to extend my deepest thanks to Alex for his contributions to the Group for over 13 years and for his 
partnership and guidance since I joined the Company. He has directed us expertly through challenging market conditions 
and more recently the delivery of a successful capital markets day, resulting in the excellent financial and share 
price performance we see today.  On behalf of the entire senior leadership team at SThree, I wish Alex the very best." 
 
Andrew Beach commented: 
 
"This is an exciting time to join SThree. I'm drawn by its strong leadership, clear strategy and vision.  In spite of 
headwinds across the talent and recruitment industries during the pandemic, the Group is performing strongly, with an 
ever-increasing demand for STEM skills globally.  I look forward to working with the Board and the senior leadership 
team to truly fulfil SThree's ambitions and contribute to its purpose of bringing skilled people together to build the 
future." 
The Company confirms that there is no further information about Andrew Beach requiring disclosure under paragraph 
9.6.13 (2) to (6) of the listing rules of the Financial Conduct Authority. 
Press enquiries: 
SThree plc                                       020 7268 6000 
Rebecca Matts, Group Director of Communications  r.matts@sthree.com 
 
IR enquiries: 
 
 
Alma PR                                          020 3405 0205 
Susie Hudson 
John Coles                                       SThree@almapr.co.uk

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information under the Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) No.596/2014).

Notes to editors

SThree plc brings skilled people together to build the future. It is the only global pure-play specialist staffing business focused on roles in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics ('STEM'), providing permanent and flexible contract talent to a diverse base of over 9,000 clients in 15 countries.

The Group's c.2,600 staff cover the Technology, Life Sciences, Engineering and Banking & Finance sectors.

SThree plc is quoted on the Premium Segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority under the ticker symbol STEM and also has a US level one ADR facility, symbol SERTY. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:          GB00B0KM9T71 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:          STEM 
LEI Code:      2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 
Sequence No.:  110902 
EQS News ID:   1207303 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1207303&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 14, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

