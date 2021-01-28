SThree : CEO update on repaying furlough, ongoing volatility, and the future

January 28, 2021

Following the release of our full year financial results, our CEO Mark Dorman, spoke to Recruiter about paying back furlough payments, managing through the pandemic, and the outlook for the future.

Mark said that it was a combination of a resilient performance and strong balance sheet that gave us confidence to hand back the £600,000 furlough payment from the UK Government and make long-term, thoughtful decisions.

Looking forward, he added: 'it's still very volatile…There may be some upside volatility but there's a lot depending on the rate and pace of vaccine rollout, or the impact of government response to the economic challenges.

'But we're confident that we've got the right strategy and the people that we place - our candidates, our heroes, that we place - are certainly the people that are at the forefront of solving a lot of those problems.'

Read the full article here.