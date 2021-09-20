Log in
    STHR   GB00B0KM9T71

STHREE PLC

(STHR)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 09/20 05:12:51 am
575.5 GBX   -0.78%
05:10aSTHREE : Director/PDMR Shareholding
DJ
09/15STHREE : appoints new Chief Marketing Officer
PU
09/15STHREE : Holdings in Company
DJ
SThree : Director/PDMR Shareholding

09/20/2021 | 05:10am EDT
SThree (STEM) SThree: Director/PDMR Shareholding 20-Sep-2021 / 10:09 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
a) Names 
                                                                       Andrew Beach 
 
2. Reason for the notification 
 
a) Position/status                                                     Chief Financial Officer 
 
b) Initial notification /Amendment 
                                                                       Initial notification 
 
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor 
 
                                                                       SThree plc 
a) Name 
 
b) LEI 
                                                                       2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 
 
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument         Ordinary shares of 1p 
Identification code                                                    GB00B0KM9T71 
 
 
b) Nature of the transaction 
                                                                       Purchase of shares 
 
c) Price(s) and volume(s)                                                                               Volume(s) 
                                                                       Names              Price(s) 
 
 
                                                                                                        3,444 
                                                                       Andrew Beach       580.6p 
 
d) Aggregated information 
                                                                       Aggregate Price Aggregate Volume Aggregate Total 
- Volume 
                                                                       580.6p          3,444            GBP19,995.86 
- Total

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

17/09/2021

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:           GB00B0KM9T71 
Category Code:  DSH 
TIDM:           STEM 
LEI Code:       2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:   122480 
EQS News ID:    1234447 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1234447&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 20, 2021 05:09 ET (09:09 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 1 346 M 1 843 M 1 843 M
Net income 2021 39,6 M 54,2 M 54,2 M
Net cash 2021 56,0 M 76,7 M 76,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,1x
Yield 2021 1,70%
Capitalization 781 M 1 074 M 1 070 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,54x
EV / Sales 2022 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 2 600
Free-Float 90,8%
Chart STHREE PLC
Duration : Period :
SThree plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STHREE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 580,00 GBX
Average target price 632,14 GBX
Spread / Average Target 8,99%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Dorman Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew William Beach Chief Financial Officer & Director
James Daniel Bilefield Non-Executive Chairman
Denise Collis Independent Non-Executive Director
Anne Kathleen Fahy Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STHREE PLC94.63%1 074
RANDSTAD N.V.11.98%12 874
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.61.75%11 138
ADECCO GROUP AG-18.41%8 745
MANPOWERGROUP INC.22.74%6 003
PERSOL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.47.61%5 753