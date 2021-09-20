SThree (STEM) SThree: Director/PDMR Shareholding 20-Sep-2021 / 10:09 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Names Andrew Beach 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor SThree plc a) Name b) LEI 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 1p Identification code GB00B0KM9T71 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Volume(s) Names Price(s) 3,444 Andrew Beach 580.6p d) Aggregated information Aggregate Price Aggregate Volume Aggregate Total - Volume 580.6p 3,444 GBP19,995.86 - Total

17/09/2021

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

