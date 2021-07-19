Log in
STHREE PLC

SThree : Half Year Results -10-

07/19/2021
Other brands including Global Enterprise Partners, JP Gray, Madison Black, Newington International and Orgtel are rolled into the above brands. 

                                                  Revenue                     Net fees 
                                         31 May             31 May      31 May          31 May 
 
                                         2021               2020        2021            2020 
                                                            restated                    restated 
Recruitment classification               GBP'000              GBP'000       GBP'000           GBP'000 
Contract                                 571,724            558,377     121,913         113,470 
Permanent                                43,394             37,625      42,354          36,436 
 
                                         615,118            596,002     164,267         149,906 
 
 
 
                                                      Revenue                            Net fees 
                                             31 May   31 May        31 May                31 May 
                                             2021     2020          2021                  2020 
                                                      restated                            restated 
Sectors                                      GBP'000    GBP'000         GBP'000                 GBP'000 
Technology                                   309,766  293,086       76,659                67,611 
Life Sciences                                126,187  104,321       39,578                32,822 
Engineering                                  124,170  138,469       33,016                33,117 
Banking & Finance                            45,943   52,896        11,772                13,960 
Other                                        9,052    7,230         3,242                 2,396 
 
                                             615,118        596,002 164,267               149,906 
 Other includes Procurement & Supply Chain and Sales & Marketing. Engineering includes Energy.  3.                             PROFIT AND LOSS INFORMATION  a. Operating profit from continuing operations is stated after charging/(crediting): 
                                                         31 May  31 May 
 
                                                         2021    2020 
                                                         GBP'000   GBP'000 
Staff costs                                              104,195 102,048 
Depreciation                                             8,099   7,574 
Amortisation                                             1,218   1,435 
Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment        14      11 
Impairment of intangible assets                          -       34 
Impairment loss on financial assets                      425     1,281 
Service lease charges 
  ? Buildings                                            1,079   1,059 
  ? Cars                                                 104     198 
Foreign exchange losses/(gains)                          377     (120) 
Other operating income (see note 3(b))                   (296)   (1,095) 
 
  b. Profit for the half-year includes the following items that are unusual because of their nature, size, or incidence: 
                                               31 May  31 May 
 
                                               2021    2020 
                                               GBP'000   GBP'000 
 1. Net exceptional income                     121     416 
 2. Impact of COVID-19 
      Government assistance income             175     679 
                                               296     1,095

Net exceptional income

The Group recognised a net exceptional income of GBP0.1 million (HY 2020: GBP0.4 million) in relation to a legacy restructuring programme partially funded by a grant receivable from Scottish Enterprise. The Group is entitled to the grant until the end of 2021, subject to the terms of the grant being met.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 health crisis had implications on certain items of income in the Group Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements, though not treated as exceptional items these items affect the profit before tax for the six months ended 31 May 2021.

Government assistance income

In the six months ended 31 May 2021, the Group took advantage of job retention schemes launched by the national government of France, whereby it was reimbursed for a portion of salaries of furloughed personnel. A benefit of GBP0.2 million (HY 2020: GBP0.7 million from the UK and Singapore national governments) was recognised and presented as a deduction in reporting the related staff expense. 4. income tax expense

Income tax for the half year is accrued based on the Directors' best estimate of the average annual effective tax rate ('ETR') for the financial year. The tax charge for the half year amounted to GBP8.6 million (HY 2020: GBP5.2 million) at an ETR of 31% (HY 2020: 38%) on continuing operations. The tax rate was higher in the prior period mainly due to higher losses in certain jurisdictions not recognised for deferred tax purposes. The Group's ETR primarily varies with the mix of taxable profits by territory, non-deductibility of the accounting charge for LTIP's and other one-off tax items.

A deferred tax liability of GBP0.6 million (2020: deferred tax asset of GBP1.5 million) has been recognised in the financial statements for the six months ended 31 May 2021. This comprises deferred tax assets of GBP4.6 million (2020: GBP5.4 million) and deferred tax liabilities of GBP5.2 million (2020: GBP3.9 million), which arise on accelerated depreciation, share-based payments, provisions and uncertain tax provisions. The movement in the period is primarily as a result of an increase in the Uncertain Tax Provision relating to transfer pricing risks, and the utilisation of tax losses.

At the reporting date, the Group has unused tax losses of GBP30.0 million (2020: GBP34.2 million) available for offset against future profits. No deferred tax asset was recognised against these losses. 5. Dividends 

                                                                    31 May 31 May 
 
                                                                    2021   2020 
Amounts recognised as distributions to equity holders in the period 
 
                                                                    GBP'000  GBP'000 
 
 
Interim dividend of nil (2019: 5.1 pence) per share                 -      6,656 
Final dividend of 5.0 pence (2019: nil pence) per share             6,626  - 
                                                                    6,626          6,656

No interim 2020 dividend was paid due to the economic uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 health crisis (2019: 5.1 pence).

The 2020 final dividend of 5.0 pence (2019: nil pence) per share was approved by shareholders at the AGM on 22 April 2021 and has been included as a liability in this Interim Financial Report. The dividend was paid on 4 June 2021 to shareholders on record on 7 May 2021. 6. Discontinued operations

On 1 September 2020, the Group announced its intention to liquidate the Australian subsidiary ('SThree Australia'), the operations of which represented a separate major line of business for SThree. As a result, SThree Australia was treated as discontinued operations for the year ended 30 November 2020 and half year ended 31 May 2021.

A single amount was shown on the face of the Condensed Consolidated Income Statement comprising the post-tax loss from discontinued operations. That is, the income and expenses of SThree Australia were reported separately from the continuing operations of the Group. With SThree Australia being classified as discontinued operations, the APAC segment no longer includes its results in the segmental note. Financial information for SThree Australia operations after intra-group eliminations is presented below. 

 
                                                                  31 May 31 May 
 
                                                                  2021   2020 
                                                                  GBP'000  GBP'000 
Revenue                                                           -      6,637 
Cost of sales                                                     (21)   (5,370) 
Administrative expenses                                           (12)   (1,854) 
Operating loss                                                    (33)   (587) 
Net finance cost                                                  -      (8) 
Loss before and after income tax of discontinued operations       (33)   (595) 
 
Reclassification of foreign currency translation reserve          (243)  - 
Loss on liquidation of the subsidiary before and after income tax (243)  - 
 
Loss from discontinued operations                                 (276)  (595) 
 
Exchange differences on retranslation of discontinued operations  -      (268) 
Total comprehensive loss from discontinued operations             (276)  (863) 
 
Net cash flows (used)/generated by discontinued operations 
Operating activities                                              (704)  411 
Financing activities                                              -      (165) 
Net cash (outflow)/inflow                                         (704)  246  7.                             Earnings per share

Basic earnings per share ('EPS') is calculated by dividing the profit for the year attributable to owners of the Company by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the year excluding shares held as treasury shares and those held in the Employee Benefit Trust, which for accounting purposes are treated in the same manner as shares held in the treasury reserve.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 19, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

