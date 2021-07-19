Log in
    STHR   GB00B0KM9T71

STHREE PLC

(STHR)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/16 11:35:00 am
470 GBX   --.--%
02:01aSTHREE : Half Year Results -13-
DJ
02:01aSTHREE : Half Year Results -11-
DJ
02:01aSTHREE : Half Year Results -10-
DJ
SThree : Half Year Results -12-

07/19/2021 | 02:01am EDT
Reconciliation of adjusted financial indicators for continuing operations 

                                                 31 May 2021 
                Revenue Net     Administrative expenses incl.     Operating    Profit       Tax     Profit after Basic 
                        fees    impairment loss                   profit       before tax           tax          EPS 
                GBP'000   GBP'000   GBP'000                             GBP'000        GBP'000        GBP'000   GBP'000        pence 
As reported     615,118 164,267 (136,044)                         28,223       27,732       (8,564) 19,168       14.5 
Exceptional     -       -       (121)                             (121)        (121)        23      (98)         (0.1) 
items 
Adjusted        615,118 164,267 (136,165)                         28,102       27,611       (8,541) 19,070       14.4 
 
                                                 31 May 2020 
                Revenue Net     Administrative expenses incl.     Operating    Profit       Tax     Profit after Basic 
                        fees    impairment loss                   profit       before tax           tax          EPS 
                GBP'000   GBP'000   GBP'000                             GBP'000        GBP'000        GBP'000   GBP'000        pence 
As reported     596,002 149,906 (135,630)                         14,276       13,560       (5,151) 8,409        6.4 
Exceptional     -       -       (416)                             (416)        (416)        79      (337)        (0.3) 
items 
Adjusted        596,002 149,906 (136,046)                         13,860       13,144       (5,072) 8,072        6.1

APMs in constant currency

As we are operating in 14 countries and with many different currencies, we are affected by foreign exchange movements, and we report our financial results to reflect this. However, we manage the business against targets which are set to be comparable between years and within them, for otherwise foreign currency movements would undermine our ability to drive the business forward and control it. Within this Interim Financial Report, we highlighted comparable results on a constant currency basis as well as the audited results ('on a reported basis') which reflect the actual foreign currency effects experienced.

The Group evaluates its operating and financial performance on a constant currency basis (i.e. without giving effect to the impact of variation of foreign currency exchange rates from period to period). Constant currency APMs are calculated by applying the prior period foreign exchange rates to the current and prior financial period results to remove the impact of exchange rate.

Measures on a constant currency basis enable users to focus on the performance of the business on a basis which is not affected by changes in foreign currency exchange rates applicable to the Group's operating activities from period to period.

The calculations of the APMs on a constant currency basis and the reconciliation to the most directly related measures calculated in accordance with IFRS are as follows: 

                                    31 May 2021 
                            Revenue Net fees Operating                                        Profit before    Basic 
                                             profit          Operating profit conversion      tax              EPS 
                                                             ratio* 
                            GBP'000   GBP'000    GBP'000                                            GBP'000            pence 
Adjusted                    615,118 164,267  28,102          17.1%                            27,611           14.4 
Currency impact             1,728   1,429    446             0.1%                             457              0.2 
Adjusted in constant        616,846 165,696  28,548          17.2%                            28,068           14.6 
currency 
                                    31 May 2020 
                            Revenue Net fees Operating                                        Profit before    Basic 
                                             profit          Operating profit conversion      tax              EPS 
                                                             ratio* 
                            GBP'000   GBP'000    GBP'000                                            GBP'000            pence 
Adjusted                    596,002 149,906  13,860          9.2%                             13,144           6.1 
Currency impact             4,288   884      208             0.1%                             226              0.1 
Adjusted in constant        600,290 150,790  14,068          9.3%                             13,370           6.2 
currency

*Operating profit conversion ratio represents operating profit over net fees.

Other APMs

Net cash excluding lease liabilities

Net cash is an APM used by the Directors to evaluate the Group's capital structure and leverage. Net cash is defined as cash and cash equivalents less current and non-current borrowings excluding lease liabilities, less bank overdraft, as illustrated below: 

                                     31 May 2021 30 Nov      2020 
                                     GBP'000       GBP'000 
Cash and cash equivalents            47,529      50,363 
Bank overdraft                       (7)         (468) 
Net cash                             47,522      49,895

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by adding back to the reported operating profit operating non-cash items such as the depreciation and impairment of property, plant and equipment, the amortisation and impairment of intangible assets, the employee share option and net exceptional items. See the table below illustrating how free cash conversion ratio is calculated. EBITDA is the sum of operating profit and operating non-cash items. Adjusted EBITDA is intended to provide useful information to analyse the Group's operating performance excluding the impact of operating non-cash items as defined above. The Group also uses adjusted EBITDA to measure the level of financial leverage of the Group by comparing adjusted EBITDA to net debt.

Net fees margin for continuing operations

The Group uses net fees margin as an APM to evaluate business quality and the service offered to customers. Net fees margin is defined as total net fees as a percentage of total revenue. 

                                      31 May 2021 31 May                  2020 
Total net fees (GBP'000)      A         164,267     149,906 
Total revenue (GBP'000)       B         615,118     596,002 
Net fees margin             (A ÷ B)   26.7%       25.2%

Free cash conversion ratio

The Group uses the free cash conversion ratio as an APM to measure the business's ability to convert profit into cash. It represents cash generated from operations for the period after deducting tax, net interest cost and rent payments, stated as a percentage of operating profit. The free cash flow can then be used to fund Group operations such as capex, share buy-backs, dividends, etc.

The following table illustrates how adjusted free cash conversion ratio is calculated: 

                                                           31 May 2021 
                Operating  Operating       Changes in      Cash generated     Tax and net     Rent     Free cash 
                profit     non-cash items* working capital from operations    interest paid   payments conversion ratio 
                                                                                                       (B+C+D) 
                A                                          B                  C               D 
                                                                                                       ÷ A 
                GBP'000      GBP'000           GBP'000           GBP'000              GBP'000           GBP'000    % 
As reported     27,947     10,245          (17,722)        20,470             (9,880)         (6,767)  13.7% 
Exceptional     (121)      -               121             -                  -               -        n/a 
items 
Adjusted        27,826     10,245          (17,601)        20,470             (9,880)         (6,767)  13.6% 
 
                                                           31 May 2020 
                Operating  Operating       Changes in      Cash generated     Tax and net     Rent     Free cash 
                profit     non-cash items* working capital from operations    interest paid   payments conversion ratio 
                                                                                                       (B+C+D) 
                A                                          B                  C               D 
                                                                                                       ÷ A 
                GBP'000      GBP'000           GBP'000           GBP'000              GBP'000           GBP'000    % 
As reported     13,689     9,736           18,633          42,058             (5,906)         (6,700)  215.2% 
Exceptional     (416)      -               1,100           684                -               -        n/a 
items 
Adjusted        13,273     9,736           19,733          42,742             (5,906)         (6,700)  226.4%

* Operating non-cash items represent primarily depreciation, amortisation and impairment of intangible assets, and employee share option and performance share costs as presented in the line 'non-cash charge for share-based payments' of the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows.

Financial Calendar 

13 September 2021 Q3 trading update 
30 November 2021  2021 financial year end 
13 December 2021  Trading update for the year ended 30 November 2021 
31 January 2022   Annual results for the year ended 30 November 2021 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 19, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

