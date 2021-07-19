SThree : Half Year Results -12

Reconciliation of adjusted financial indicators for continuing operations

31 May 2021 Revenue Net Administrative expenses incl. Operating Profit Tax Profit after Basic fees impairment loss profit before tax tax EPS GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 pence As reported 615,118 164,267 (136,044) 28,223 27,732 (8,564) 19,168 14.5 Exceptional - - (121) (121) (121) 23 (98) (0.1) items Adjusted 615,118 164,267 (136,165) 28,102 27,611 (8,541) 19,070 14.4 31 May 2020 Revenue Net Administrative expenses incl. Operating Profit Tax Profit after Basic fees impairment loss profit before tax tax EPS GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 pence As reported 596,002 149,906 (135,630) 14,276 13,560 (5,151) 8,409 6.4 Exceptional - - (416) (416) (416) 79 (337) (0.3) items Adjusted 596,002 149,906 (136,046) 13,860 13,144 (5,072) 8,072 6.1

APMs in constant currency

As we are operating in 14 countries and with many different currencies, we are affected by foreign exchange movements, and we report our financial results to reflect this. However, we manage the business against targets which are set to be comparable between years and within them, for otherwise foreign currency movements would undermine our ability to drive the business forward and control it. Within this Interim Financial Report, we highlighted comparable results on a constant currency basis as well as the audited results ('on a reported basis') which reflect the actual foreign currency effects experienced.

The Group evaluates its operating and financial performance on a constant currency basis (i.e. without giving effect to the impact of variation of foreign currency exchange rates from period to period). Constant currency APMs are calculated by applying the prior period foreign exchange rates to the current and prior financial period results to remove the impact of exchange rate.

Measures on a constant currency basis enable users to focus on the performance of the business on a basis which is not affected by changes in foreign currency exchange rates applicable to the Group's operating activities from period to period.

The calculations of the APMs on a constant currency basis and the reconciliation to the most directly related measures calculated in accordance with IFRS are as follows:

31 May 2021 Revenue Net fees Operating Profit before Basic profit Operating profit conversion tax EPS ratio* GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 pence Adjusted 615,118 164,267 28,102 17.1% 27,611 14.4 Currency impact 1,728 1,429 446 0.1% 457 0.2 Adjusted in constant 616,846 165,696 28,548 17.2% 28,068 14.6 currency 31 May 2020 Revenue Net fees Operating Profit before Basic profit Operating profit conversion tax EPS ratio* GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 pence Adjusted 596,002 149,906 13,860 9.2% 13,144 6.1 Currency impact 4,288 884 208 0.1% 226 0.1 Adjusted in constant 600,290 150,790 14,068 9.3% 13,370 6.2 currency

*Operating profit conversion ratio represents operating profit over net fees.

Other APMs

Net cash excluding lease liabilities

Net cash is an APM used by the Directors to evaluate the Group's capital structure and leverage. Net cash is defined as cash and cash equivalents less current and non-current borrowings excluding lease liabilities, less bank overdraft, as illustrated below:

31 May 2021 30 Nov 2020 GBP'000 GBP'000 Cash and cash equivalents 47,529 50,363 Bank overdraft (7) (468) Net cash 47,522 49,895

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by adding back to the reported operating profit operating non-cash items such as the depreciation and impairment of property, plant and equipment, the amortisation and impairment of intangible assets, the employee share option and net exceptional items. See the table below illustrating how free cash conversion ratio is calculated. EBITDA is the sum of operating profit and operating non-cash items. Adjusted EBITDA is intended to provide useful information to analyse the Group's operating performance excluding the impact of operating non-cash items as defined above. The Group also uses adjusted EBITDA to measure the level of financial leverage of the Group by comparing adjusted EBITDA to net debt.

Net fees margin for continuing operations

The Group uses net fees margin as an APM to evaluate business quality and the service offered to customers. Net fees margin is defined as total net fees as a percentage of total revenue.

31 May 2021 31 May 2020 Total net fees (GBP'000) A 164,267 149,906 Total revenue (GBP'000) B 615,118 596,002 Net fees margin (A ÷ B) 26.7% 25.2%

Free cash conversion ratio

The Group uses the free cash conversion ratio as an APM to measure the business's ability to convert profit into cash. It represents cash generated from operations for the period after deducting tax, net interest cost and rent payments, stated as a percentage of operating profit. The free cash flow can then be used to fund Group operations such as capex, share buy-backs, dividends, etc.

The following table illustrates how adjusted free cash conversion ratio is calculated:

31 May 2021 Operating Operating Changes in Cash generated Tax and net Rent Free cash profit non-cash items* working capital from operations interest paid payments conversion ratio (B+C+D) A B C D ÷ A GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 % As reported 27,947 10,245 (17,722) 20,470 (9,880) (6,767) 13.7% Exceptional (121) - 121 - - - n/a items Adjusted 27,826 10,245 (17,601) 20,470 (9,880) (6,767) 13.6% 31 May 2020 Operating Operating Changes in Cash generated Tax and net Rent Free cash profit non-cash items* working capital from operations interest paid payments conversion ratio (B+C+D) A B C D ÷ A GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 % As reported 13,689 9,736 18,633 42,058 (5,906) (6,700) 215.2% Exceptional (416) - 1,100 684 - - n/a items Adjusted 13,273 9,736 19,733 42,742 (5,906) (6,700) 226.4%

* Operating non-cash items represent primarily depreciation, amortisation and impairment of intangible assets, and employee share option and performance share costs as presented in the line 'non-cash charge for share-based payments' of the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows.

Financial Calendar

13 September 2021 Q3 trading update 30 November 2021 2021 financial year end 13 December 2021 Trading update for the year ended 30 November 2021 31 January 2022 Annual results for the year ended 30 November 2021 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

