SThree : Half Year Results -2

While progress is being made in the vaccination programmes under way in our key markets, this is a global health crisis with a greater human impact globally in the first half of 2021 than the whole of 2020. The crisis continues, and our operations remain in the 'ongoing management' stage of our three-stage crisis response framework. In a number of markets, we are putting in place our policy around hybrid working, in which our people will be able to choose the most effective balance between home and office working, leading to greater workplace flexibility and the ability to attract diverse and top talent in every market.

Financial performance overview

The Group's trading performance in the first half was strong, with a pleasing performance in Q1 accelerating into Q2, with excellent results across all regions and sectors. We are delighted to record net fees of GBP164.3m, a 10% increase in constant currency on the prior year, with both Contract and Permanent performing well. This compares favourably against the pre-COVID operating environment, and we achieved growth versus 2019, demonstrating the relevance of our offering.

Adjusted operating profit for the period was GBP28.1 million (reported operating profit was GBP28.2 million). This was driven primarily by net fee growth, as well as increased productivity per head which was up 32% YoY in the period. While we expect this to revert to more normal levels as less hours are worked on average per day as COVID-19 restrictions ease, we still aim to retain an increased level of productivity compared to 2019 as we increase investment in headcount, by leveraging the operational improvements we have established over the last year.

STEM skills in demand

Over the last six months, demand for our specialist STEM candidates has risen significantly which is reflected in the increase in underlying placement activity. A proportion of this is the result of a general rebound in the overall recruitment market, but there is no doubt that the demand for STEM skills is higher than the majority of the market and has been accelerated by the pandemic. The call for STEM expertise is also coming from a broader client base than before, as businesses in every sector are employing people with these particular skills.

Over the period we leveraged our position at the centre of STEM to ensure we have the best pipeline of candidates, through initiatives including nurturing specialist candidate communities and encouraging new entrants to the market with educational virtual events.

Technology and Life Sciences have been in particular demand in the period, with net fees up 12% and 24% in constant currency, respectively. Within Technology, skills such as Mobile Development and Business Intelligence/data have seen increasing demand, as businesses focus on re-building their supply chains and business operations for a more digital world. For example, our US business supplied 30 roles into a large regional store chain in the period, to help the client upgrade its content management systems, improve its site and its mobile app to better connect with customers.

Life Sciences has clearly been at the forefront over the past six months, and this trend should continue as investment in healthcare increases and the sector becomes increasingly digital. Deloitte predicts that health spending will be USUSD8.3 trillion in the USA alone by 2040[1]. Across our markets we see strong demand for Clinical Operations, Quality Assurance, Clinical Research & Development skills. As an example, one of our clients, a major medical device organisation, was faced in 2021 with new legislation requiring automation of quality management systems to ensure a more stringent digital process. Over the past six months we partnered them, placing 10 subject matter experts onto the project who were able to accurately guide it to FDA compliance.

Flexible working

The secular trend of flexible working has accelerated as a result of the pandemic and the increased adoption of technology. We believe that working habits have changed forever as businesses and candidates adopt new working practices for the long term. There is a global move towards increased use of contingent workforces, shorter job tenures and rapidly growing societal preferences towards remote or hybrid working arrangements.

The requirements of clients and contractors are now more complicated than before and, as a result, the potential opportunities are broader. For example, with the rise of remote working, clients have access to larger pools of talent, as they are not restricted to recruiting candidates within their close proximity. Tighter regulation has also meant that contractors place more value on working with fully compliant recruiters, and all businesses must manage different challenges such as virtual onboarding, cultural integration and structuring hybrid working.

Within the broader demand for flexible working, we are now seeing the Employed Contractor Model ('ECM') becoming increasingly popular. ECM, where contractors are directly employed by SThree rather than the client, has many benefits including the removal of complexity and compliance concerns for our clients. It is the predominant model in the US and fast growing in Europe. For SThree, it brings attractive margins, c.40% higher than the freelance model. We have seen ECM grow as a proportion of our Contract net fees, from 22% in 2019, to 29% in 2020, reaching 31% in 2021.

As experienced providers of both Permanent and Contract staff we offer our clients fully compliant, end-to-end, full-service staffing solutions. We respond at scale to the most complex STEM hiring needs. We are increasingly finding this point of differentiation means we are gaining market share.

Building a sustainable future

Our purpose of 'bringing skilled people together to build the future' guides all our activities. We are committed to empowering a sustainable future through STEM.

The Group's long-term commitment to the environment and society has laid the foundations for our ESG strategy, which focuses on three key areas of building: ? a green future; ? an inclusive workforce for the future; ? on our business ethics.

These areas are aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and are integral to the successful execution of the Group's broader growth strategy.

We are delighted to have strengthened our position as talent providers to the low-carbon transition, including growing our renewables business by 37% in the first half of 2021 compared to HY 2020, ahead of our target to double the share of this business by 2024. To engage both clients and candidates in the growth of renewable energy we delivered learning and development events to over 160 people in the energy industry in the first half of 2021.

We are passionate about gender equality in STEM and collaborated with clients to deliver impactful events to their colleagues and to women within our candidate community. In the first half of this year, we delivered 14 events to support women in the tech industry, with over one thousand people attending on topics such as self-advocacy, imposter syndrome and equal pay.

The Group's ESG targets and initial progress delivered were outlined in our Impact Report published on 29 April 2021 and we continue to see strong progress against our targets:

To positively impact To double the share of our To increase gender 150,000 lives by global renewables business by To reduce our absolute carbon representation at 2024 2024 emissions by 20% by 2024 leadership levels to 50/50 by 2024 Progress 40,425 lives positively impacted 37% growth in our renewables -56% reduction in 2020 from 36% women in by SThree since 1 net fees in HY YoY. 2019 (baseline year). leadership positions. Dec 2019. 16,532 lives positively impacted: 10,345 accessed Decent Work through At HY 2021 our renewables SThree placements. business has increased by 47% versus HY 2019 (baseline year). -73% carbon reduction in HY in 2021 half 1,644 accessed our comparison to 2020. Maintained levels of year career support Completed climate related women represented activities programme. scenario analysis for the (Please note COVID-19 across leadership energy market to identify risks restrictions continue to roles. 1,770 accessed and opportunities. impact our offices and community programmes therefore carbon emissions.) we support. 2,773 accessed career development opportunities hosted by SThree. Deliver sustainable value to our Create a world-class Alignment to candidates and To be a leader in the best STEM operational platform through Find, develop and strategic customers. markets we chose to serve. data, technology and retain great people. pillars infrastructure. Find, develop and retain great people. SDG 4. Quality SDG 7. Affordable and clean SDG 13. Climate action SDG 10. Reduced Education energy inequalities Relevant UN Sustainable SDG 8. Decent Work SDG 13. Climate action Development and economic growth

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 19, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)