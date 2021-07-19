SThree : Half Year Results -3

Goals SDG 17. Partnerships for the SDG 10. Reduced goals inequalities

Strategy and execution

Our strategic pillars guide how we drive the business and reflect how we build on our unique position in the market: 1. Leveraging our position at the centre of STEM to deliver sustainable value to our candidates and clients. 2. Create a world-class operational platform through data, technology and infrastructure. 3. To be a leader in the markets we choose to serve. 4. Find, develop and retain great people.

We made good progress in the period, for example, in finding, retaining and developing great people with the strengthening of the senior team. At Board level, this includes the recent appointment of Andrew Beach as CFO designate. Andrew has over 13 years' experience in listed companies and global experience of business transformation; we are confident he will be very valuable to the business as we pursue long-term sustainable growth. We appointed a new President of the US business, Sunny Akerman, who brings experience in driving significant growth, reflecting the strength of our ambitions in the region - the biggest global STEM market and one which is highly fragmented. To help us further articulate our unique position in the market and reflecting the importance of the more complex information landscape we operate in, we have also appointed Rebecca Matts as the Group Communications Director to lead our Corporate Communications and Corporate Affairs.

Diversity, Equality and Inclusion has never been more of an imperative, both internally at SThree as well as for our clients. In the first half we launched several projects to drive these values across the business and move us towards our stated goal of increasing gender representation at all leadership levels to 50/50 by 2024. This includes updating our talent acquisition and career progression processes. In addition, we have designed and developed in-house executive leadership DE&I training, grown our DE&I network, and delivered key awareness days and internal webinars with over 1,000 attendees. We recognise the importance of external expertise and have partnered with leading experts to advance our knowledge and strategy; this includes our CEO Action Pledge in the US and Investing in Ethnicity in the UK. More detail on our Diversity, Equality and Inclusion work is available in the ESG Impact Report published in April 2021.

Keeping in mind our 2024 ambitions, as outlined at the 2019 Capital Markets Day, we have also maintained a focus on taking market share and improving productivity. We are confident we have continued to make sustainable gains in both over the period. Investments in our world-class operational platform include opening a number of offices as well as upgrading our technology to reduce risk. The strides we have made improving our operational execution are demonstrated in the continued growth of our net promoter score, which stands at 53 over the first half, up one point on FY 2020.

Current trading and outlook

The second half began strongly, as the sales activity momentum built across the first half continued into current trading. New placement activity remains buoyant, contractor retention rates are strong, and consequently the Group now anticipates it will be ahead of current market consensus expectations for FY 2021.

As previously communicated, we remain mindful of changing contractor behaviour and annual leave backlogs in the second half. We will be increasing investment in our people and our "go-to-market" proposition in the coming months, which, although crucial in driving our long-term success, will impact on productivity in the short term. Nevertheless, we continue to be focused on the execution of our strategy, whatever the external circumstances, and we remain fully committed to the ongoing delivery of the long-term ambitions for all of our stakeholders.

Group OPERATIONAL REVIEW

Overview

The Group is encouraged by its performance in the first half with net fees up 10%* and strong growth achieved in Q2 (up 22%* YoY) following a Q1 performance which was pleasing against a challenging backdrop (down 1%YoY). The Group is well diversified. Its top five countries representing 86% of Group net fees, with Germany accounting for 33% and USA 25%.

Net fees were also up 3%* on HY 2019, with a strong Q2 performance in Contract up 6%* driven by the majority of our top countries. We saw strong growth in Permanent net fees in Q2 up 13%* driven by our two largest Permanent markets, USA and Germany.

Our strategic focus on our Contract business continues to deliver good growth with net fees up 8%* YoY in HY and up 18%* in Q2. The contractor order book increased by 33%* YoY (Q1 up 1%* YoY), reflecting the high demand for skilled contractors across our markets. Our Contract business accounts for 74% of Group net fees.

Permanent net fees were up 18%* YoY in HY driven by a rise of 36%* in Q2 as we saw a strong rebound in demand for Permanent placements. DACH and USA, our two largest Permanent markets, were up 13%* and 57%* respectively YoY. Our Japan business, which is predominately Permanent, saw net fees grow by 24%* YoY.

Adjusted operating profit was GBP28.1 million (HY 2020: GBP13.9 million), up 106%* YoY and we are well positioned for the second half of the year as we continue to make targeted investments and benefit from a strong contractor book. Encouragingly, adjusted operating profit was also up 18%* on 2019 levels.

Group period-end headcount was down 14% YoY with average headcount down 16% YoY. Sequentially, Group headcount is down 3% on the year-end 2020. Over the next six months we will be accelerating our headcount investment, in line with our previously stated strategy to focus on specific niches within sectors and markets where we continue to drive market share gains. We increased productivity per head 32% YoY in the period, although we do expect this to normalise to some extent. Our ambition overall is to use what we have learned in the last year and retain an increased focus on productivity alongside headcount growth, as we continue to deliver our 2024 ambitions.

In what has been a challenging period for our teams, the quality of our management and increasing expertise in our niche markets is driving us forward on our journey to become the number one STEM talent provider in the best global STEM markets. We are committed to ensuring that SThree is well positioned over the long term and are confident we can continue to exploit the accelerating secular trends of STEM and flexible working across global markets and deliver our long-term ambitions.

* In constant currency

Group

Net fees by division Growth year-on-year (In constant currency) HY 2021 Mix Contract Permanent Total Contract Permanent Q1 21 (2%) - (1%) 75% 25% Q2 21 +18% +36% +22% 74% 26% HY 21 +8% +18% +10% 74% 26% Breakdown of net fees HY 2021 HY 2020 FY 2020 Geographical split EMEA excluding DACH 36% 40% 38% DACH 36% 33% 34% USA 25% 24% 25% APAC 3% 3% 3% 100% 100% 100% Sector split Technology 47% 45% 45% Life Sciences 24% 22% 23% Engineering 20% 22% 22% Banking & Finance 7% 9% 8% Other sectors 2% 2% 2% 100% 100% 100%

Business Mix

Contract is well suited to our STEM market focus and geographical mix, and it remained the key area of focus throughout the period.

Our Contract business showed good growth, testament to the strength of our strategy and ongoing demand for contractors, with net fees up 8%* in the period. Average Contract sales headcount was down in the period, though we saw strong productivity growth across all regions. Contract now accounts for 74% of Group net fees. Contract margin is at 21.3% up from 20.3% in HY 2020. The period ended with contractor numbers of 10,041 (HY 2020: 8,774), up 14% YoY.

Our Permanent business saw net fees increase 18%* in the period. DACH, our largest Permanent market was up 13%* in the period with USA net fees up 57%*. Our business in Japan saw growth of 24%*. We have seen an increase in Permanent average fee up 4%* YoY in the period. Whilst average Permanent sales headcount was down in the half year, we saw strong productivity growth across all regions and investing strategically in our key Permanent markets will be a core focus in the period ahead.

* In constant currency

Operational review by reporting segment

EMEA excluding DACH (36% of Group net fees)

Net fees by division Growth year-on-year (In constant currency) HY 2021 Mix Contract Permanent Total Contract Permanent Q1 21 (11%) (27%) (14%) 87% 13% Q2 21 +9% +18% +10% 85% 15% HY 21 (2%) (7%) (2%) 86% 14%

EMEA excluding DACH is our largest region comprising businesses in Belgium, Dubai. France, Ireland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Spain and the UK.

The Netherlands, our largest country in the region, delivered a robust performance in the period with net fees up 8%*. Notable performances were delivered in Life Sciences, up 13%* YoY, driven by increased placements across Clinical Research and Development and Quality Assurance, as well as Engineering up 24%* YoY, with particular focus on Project Management and Construction. Contract was up 8%* in the period and Permanent up 7%*.

