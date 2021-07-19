SThree : Half Year Results -4

The UK saw progress during the first half, with net fees starting to grow in Q2. We are also encouraged by improving productivity in the region. Life Sciences saw growth of 6%* in the period with strong demand from the healthcare sector. Contract net fees were down 7%* with Permanent net fees down 8%*.

France net fees were down 9%* with Dubai net fees declining 14%* and Belgium down 13%* for the period.

Average headcount for the region was down 25% YoY, with period-end headcount down 23%.

* In constant currency

DACH (36% of Group net fees)

Net fees by division Growth year-on-year (In constant currency) HY 2021 Mix Contract Permanent Total Contract Permanent Q1 21 +1% +6% +3% 63% 37% Q2 21 +33% +20% +28% 69% 31% HY 21 +17% +13% +16% 66% 34%

DACH is our second largest region comprising businesses in Austria, Germany and Switzerland, with Germany accounting for 91% of net fees.

The region delivered a strong performance in the first half, up 16%* YoY, with our Technology business up 25%* and Life Sciences business up 21%* YoY. Technology was driven by demand in Software Development and Infrastructure. Life Sciences saw demand in Quality Assurance and Clinical Research and Development skills.

DACH, which is our largest Permanent market, saw strong growth in net fees up 13%* YoY with Contract net fees growing 17%*.

Germany's net fees were up 15%* YoY with Technology and Life Sciences both up 24%* YoY. Switzerland saw net fees grow 15%* and Austria increased net fees by 31%*.

Average headcount was down 12% YoY, with period-end headcount also down at 9%.

* In constant currency

USA (25% of Group net fees)

Net fees by division Growth year-on-year (In constant currency) HY 2021 Mix Contract Permanent Total Contract Permanent Q1 21 +14% +37% +19% 78% 22% Q2 21 +16% +74% +28% 71% 29% HY 21 +15% +57% +24% 74% 26%

The USA is the world's largest specialist STEM staffing market and our third-largest region. It remains a key area of focus for the Group, and we will continue to strategically invest in the region as we align our resources with the best long-term opportunities.

Our US business demonstrated its sustained strength with net fees up 24%* YoY and 22%* vs 2019. We saw high demand in our key sectors. Life Sciences, our largest sector, saw strong growth of 30%* YoY, with robust demand in Clinical Operations, Quality Assurance and Product Development. Net fees in Engineering saw a growth of 12%* YoY, driven by renewable energy-focused Construction. Our growing Technology sector saw net fees increase by 33%* YoY with increased demand in Mobile Applications, Adobe, Salesforce and Software Development.

Contract net fees were up 15%* YoY, with Life Sciences up 17%*, Technology up 33%* and Engineering up 11%*.

Our Permanent business, the second largest for the Group, saw net fees perform very strongly, up 57%* YoY, with growth across all our sectors. Life Sciences was the standout performer growing 73%*, with Technology and Engineering both up 29%*.

Average headcount was down 15% YoY, with period-end headcount down 11%.

* In constant currency

APAC (3% of Group net fees)

Net fees by division Growth year-on-year (In constant currency) HY 2021 Mix Contract Permanent Total Contract Permanent Q1 21 (2%) (17%) (14%) 20% 80% Q2 21 +18% +69% +59% 16% 84% HY 21 +8% +22% +20% 17% 83%

Our APAC business principally includes Japan and Singapore and accounts for 3% of Group net fees.

APAC net fees were up 20%* YoY in the period, with Japan our largest country in the region, up 23%*.

Our Japan business is predominantly Permanent and saw Permanent net fees grow 24%* YoY, driven by Technology up 29%* and Life Sciences up 65%*. Singapore net fees were up 11%*.

Average headcount was down 9% YoY, with period-end headcount down 10%.

* In constant currency

chief financial officer's REVIEW

The Group delivered a very strong performance in HY 2021, with both net fees and profit not only up vs 2020 but also surpassing 2019 levels. This is a considerable achievement given the ongoing volatility in the global markets in which SThree operates. The Group saw an encouraging performance in Q1, which was followed by a further strengthening in Q2 across all sectors and regions.

Income statement

Revenue for the half year was up 4% on a constant currency basis to GBP615.1 million (HY 2020: reported GBP596.0 million) and 3% on a reported basis. Net fees increased by 10% on both constant currency and reported basis to GBP164.3 million (HY 2020 GBP149.9 million). The increase is due to good progress made across the Group, led by very strong growth achieved in DACH and the USA, with Life Sciences and Technology net fees up significantly across the Group. The Group's performance in HY 2020 was impacted by the COVID-19 health crisis across all the Group's territories and sectors but during the current period the aggregate demand for staffing has again gained momentum with improvements in our Contract and Permanent businesses. Overall, the Group net fees margin1 was 26.7% (HY 2020: 25.2%), driven by higher contract margins and the relative outperformance of Permanent. At the end of the reported period, Contract represented 74% of the Group net fees in the period (HY 2020: 76%).

Operating expenses increased by 1% YoY on a reported basis, mainly driven by increases in personnel costs as a result of higher average salaries, bonuses, commissions, share-based payment charges and temp costs across the organisation. Technology costs also increased following a decline in the prior period as the Group's operations were restrained by COVID-19.

In the six months ended 31 May 2021, the Group's financial results were impacted by the following two items of other income that are unusual because of their nature and incidence: ? The Group took advantage of the job retention scheme launched by the national government of France, whereby it was

reimbursed for a portion of salaries of furloughed personnel. A benefit of GBP0.2 million (HY 2020: GBP0.7 million from

the UK and Singapore national governments) was recognised and presented as a deduction in reporting the related

staff expense. In H2 2020, the Group repaid all furlough support received from the UK government. ? The Group also recognised a net exceptional income of GBP0.1 million (HY 2020: GBP0.4 million) in relation to a legacy

restructuring programme partially funded by a grant receivable from Scottish Enterprise. The Group is entitled to

the grant until the end of 2021, subject to the terms of the grant being met.

The reported operating profit was GBP28.2 million, up 101% YoY on a constant currency basis (HY 2020: GBP14.3 million). This is also up 26% in constant currency on the reported operating profit announced for HY 2019.

The Group operating profit conversion ratio[2] increased to 17% (HY 2020: 10%) which reflects the recovery in the Group trading activity in the aftermath of the health crisis, partially offset by higher personnel costs and technology spend.

The discontinued Australian operations have been excluded from the results quoted above for both the current and prior period. In HY 2021, these discontinued operations incurred an operating loss of GBP0.3 million (HY 2020: operating loss GBP0.6 million) mainly reflecting a true-up of exit costs/redundancy costs of rolling off staff following the business closure and the reclassification of accumulated foreign exchange differences from the Group currency reserve to the Group income statement.

Net finance costs

Net finance costs, which predominantly relate to lease interest, decreased to GBP0.5 million (HY 2020: GBP0.7 million). The higher cost in the previous period was a result of the full drawdown of the RCF to ensure strong liquidity during the health crisis. The RCF has been subsequently repaid.

Foreign exchange exposure

For HY 2021, the YoY movements in exchange rates between Sterling, the Euro and the US Dollar (the main functional currencies of the Group) provided a moderate net headwind to the reported performance of the Group, reducing our reported net fees by approximately GBP1.4 million and operating profit by GBP0.5 million.

Income tax

The tax charge for the half year on the Group's profit before tax was GBP8.6 million (HY 2020: GBP5.2 million), representing an estimated full year effective tax rate ('ETR') on continuing operations of 31%. In the prior period, due to higher losses in certain jurisdictions not recognised for deferred tax purposes, the reported ETR was 38%. The Group's ETR primarily varies depending on the mix of taxable profits by territory, non-deductibility of the accounting charge for LTIPs and other one-off tax items.

Overall, the reported profit before tax from continuing operations was GBP27.7 million, up 108% YoY in constant currency and up 104% on a reported basis (HY 2020: reported GBP13.6 million and adjusted GBP13.1 million).

The reported profit after tax from continuing operations was GBP19.2 million, up 132% YoY in constant currency and up 128% on a reported basis (HY 2020: reported GBP8.4 million and adjusted GBP8.1 million).

Earnings per share ('EPS')

