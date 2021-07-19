SThree : Half Year Results -6

Other than the changes and details set out above, the Directors consider that principal risks faced by the Group remain substantially the same as those set out on pages 68 to 75 of our Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 November 2020. The principal risks and the trend direction have been summarised below: 1. Macro-economic environment/cyclicality (Decreased) 2. Competitive environment and business model (Increased) 3. Commercial relationships and customer risk (Decreased) 4. Contractual risk (No change) 5. Foreign exchange translation (No change) 6. People, talent acquisition and retention (Increased) 7. Information technology and cyber risks (Increased) 8. Data processing (No change) 9. Compliance (Increased) 10. Strategic change management (Increased)

Governance and internal control

"Restoring trust in audit and corporate governance: Consultation on the government's proposals"

SThree alignment and implementation

In March 2021, the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy ('BEIS') issued the consultation paper with the proposed reforms aimed at restoring trust in audit and corporate governance. One of the key proposals is the new reporting and attestation requirement covering internal controls, dividend and capital maintenance decisions, and resilience planning.

During the half year, we continued to improve and evolve our Enterprise Risk Management framework by developing and embedding the necessary capabilities within our organisation to support informed risk taking by our businesses.

We made significant progress towards reaching the fully integrated system of SThree internal controls, risk management and ESG policies, largely aligned with the selected benchmarks - the COSO framework as a benchmark for BEIS UK SOx requirements and TCFD framework as a benchmark for ESG strategies and policies. We identified areas that should be strengthened to drive a future-proof, appropriately resourced and fully compliant system of internal control and corporate governance policies.

We further reviewed and revised risk limits setting out risks that should be avoided and those that can offer sustainable and positive returns and established a process for regular self-assessment style attestation by risk relating to internal controls over financial reporting and their owners. We embedded tools to report control weaknesses, any deficiencies or control failures to support management in real-time monitoring and remediating any areas of concern.

In the second half of the year, we plan to define the enhancements to our internal control framework testing programme focusing on full compliance with the emerging BEIS UK SOx requirements, with the implementation of the new testing programme from early 2022. Together with the enhanced internal audit activities aligned with the new UK SOx framework, we plan to build upon increased management capabilities in reviewing and attesting the control environment. We also intend to further improve the reporting suite to enable informed decisions based upon clear, quality data over the control environment, available to all levels through a risk management system.

Ultimately, by investing in systems, processes and people, we seek to create and maintain a world-class risk management and internal control environment that is aligned with the operational risk exposures across our global operating model, but which also drives the ongoing efficiencies to benefit profitability and shareholder value.

DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

The Directors confirm that to the best of their knowledge:

(a) the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting as adopted by the European Union and give a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit or loss of the undertakings included in the consolidation as a whole for the period ended 31 May 2021 as required by the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules sourcebook of the UK FCA ('DTR') 4.2.4R; and

(b) the Interim Management Report includes a fair review of the information required by:

DTR 4.2.7R of the DTRs, being an indication of important events that have occurred during the first six months of the current financial year and their impact on the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements; and a description of the principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining six months of the financial year; and

DTR 4.2.8 R of the DTRs, being related party transactions that have taken place in the first six months of the current financial year and that have materially affected the financial position or performance of the Group during that period, and any changes in the related party transactions described in the 2020 Annual Report and Accounts for SThree plc and its subsidiaries for the year ended 30 November 2020, that could have a material effect on the financial position or performance of the Group in the first six months of the current financial year.

The Directors of SThree Plc are listed in the SThree plc Annual Report and Accounts for 30 November 2020. A list of the current Directors is maintained on the Group's website www.sthree.com.

Signed on behalf of the Board:

Mark Dorman Alex Smith

Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer

16 July 2021

Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Report

Condensed consolidated income statement - unaudited

for the half year ended 31 May 2021

31 May 2021 31 May 2020 Before Exceptional Before Exceptional exceptional items Total exceptional items Total items items Note GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Continuing operations Revenue 2 615,118 - 615,118 596,002 - 596,002 Cost of sales (450,851) - (450,851) (446,096) - (446,096) Net fees 2 164,267 - 164,267 149,906 - 149,906 Administrative (expenses)/income 3 (135,740) 121 (135,619) (134,765) 416 (134,349) Impairment losses on financial assets (425) - (425) (1,281) - (1,281) Operating profit 28,102 121 28,223 13,860 416 14,276 Finance income 10 - 10 36 - 36 Finance costs (501) - (501) (752) - (752) Profit before income tax 27,611 121 27,732 13,144 416 13,560 Income tax expense 4 (8,541) (23) (8,564) (5,072) (79) (5,151) Profit for the period 19,070 98 19,168 8,072 337 8,409 from continued operations Discontinued operations Loss after tax for the period from 6 (276) - (276) (595) - (595) discontinued operations Profit for the period attributable 18,794 98 18,892 7,477 337 7,814 to the owners of the Company Earnings per share 7 pence pence pence pence pence pence Basic 14.2 0.1 14.3 5.7 0.2 5.9 Diluted 13.9 - 13.9 5.5 0.3 5.8 Earnings per share for profit 7 pence pence pence pence pence pence from continued operations Basic 14.4 0.1 14.5 6.1 0.3 6.4 Diluted 14.1 - 14.1 5.9 0.3 6.2

The above Condensed Consolidated Income Statement should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes.

Condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income - unaudited for the half year ended 31 May 2021 31 May 31 May 2021 2020 Note GBP'000 GBP'000 Profit for the period 18,892 7,814 Other comprehensive (loss)/income: Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss: Exchange differences on retranslation of foreign continuing operations (4,854) 6,949 Exchange differences on retranslation of foreign discontinued operations - (268) Items that will not be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss: Net loss on equity instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income - (12) Other comprehensive (loss)/income for the period (net of tax) (4,854) 6,669 Total comprehensive income for the period 14,038 14,483

