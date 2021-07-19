SThree : Half Year Results -7

attributable to owners of the Company Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to owners of the Company arises from: Continued operations 14,314 15,346 Discontinued operations 6 (276) (863) 14,038 14,483

The above Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes.

Condensed consolidated statement of financial position - unaudited as at 31 May 2021 Unaudited Audited 31 May 30 November 2021 2020 Note GBP'000 GBP'000 ASSETS Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 39,468 40,818 Intangible assets 3,680 4,409 Investments 1 1 Deferred tax assets - 1,482 Total non-current assets 43,149 46,710 Current assets Trade and other receivables 242,413 237,042 Current tax assets 3,496 377 Cash and cash equivalents 8 47,529 50,363 Total current assets 293,438 287,782 Total assets 336,587 334,492 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Equity attributable to owners of the Company Share capital 9 1,336 1,330 Share premium 9 34,584 33,026 Other reserves (6,720) (118) Retained earnings 105,168 94,279 Total equity 134,368 128,517 Current liabilities Bank overdraft 8 7 468 Lease liabilities 10 12,275 12,078 Provisions 5,409 9,915 Trade and other payables 158,782 157,499 Total current liabilities 176,473 179,960 Non- current liabilities Lease liabilities 10 22,969 23,426 Provisions 2,223 2,589 Deferred tax liabilities 554 - Total non-current liabilities 25,746 26,015 Total liabilities 202,219 205,975 Total equity and liabilities 336,587 334,492 The above Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes. Condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity - unaudited for the half year ended 31 May 2021 Capital Currency Fair value Total equity Share Share redemption Capital Treasury translation reserve of Retained attributable capital premium reserve reserve reserve reserve equity earnings to owners of investments the Company GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Audited balance at 30 November 1,326 32,161 172 878 (5,005) (2,387) (1,996) 91,622 116,771 2019 Effect of a change in - - - - - - - (978) (978) accounting policy Restated total equity at 1 1,326 32,161 172 878 (5,005) (2,387) (1,996) 90,644 115,793 December 2019 Profit for the half year ended - - - - - - - 7,814 7,814 31 May 2020 Other comprehensive 6,681 (12) income for the - - - - - - 6,669 period Total comprehensive - - - - - 6,681 (12) 7,814 14,483 income for the period Transfer of loss on disposal of equity investments - 1,996 - through other - - - - - (1,996) comprehensive income to retained earnings Dividends paid to equity - (6,656) holders (note - - - - - - (6,656) 5) Settlement of vested tracker - - - - 61 - - 55 116 shares Settlement of share-based 4 787 - - 4,901 - - (4,901) 791 payments Purchase of own shares by Employee - - - - (1,329) - - - (1,329) Benefit Trust (note 9) Credit to equity for equity-settled - - - - - - - 496 496 share-based payments Total movements 4 787 3,633 6,681 1,984 (5,188) in equity - - 7,901 Unaudited balance at 31 1,330 32,948 172 878 (1,372) 4,294 (12) 85,456 123,694 May 2020 Audited balance at 30 November 1,330 33,026 172 878 (1,496) 340 (12) 94,279 128,517 2020 Profit for the half year ended - - - - - - - 18,892 18,892 31 May 2021 Other comprehensive - - - - - (4,854) - - (4,854) loss for the period Total comprehensive - - - - - (4,854) - 18,892 14,038 income for the period Dividends paid to equity - - - - - - - (7) (7) holders (note 5) Dividends payable to - - - - - - - (6,619) (6,619) equity holders (note 5) Settlement of vested tracker - 93 - - - - - (73) 20 shares Settlement of share-based 6 1,465 - - 702 - - (1,975) 198 payments Purchase of own shares by Employee - - - - (2,450) - - - (2,450) Benefit Trust (note 9) Credit to equity for equity-settled - - - - - - - 671 671 share-based payments Total movements 6 1,558 - - (1,748) (4,854) - 10,889 5,851 in equity Unaudited balance at 31 1,336 34,584 172 878 (3,244) (4,514) (12) 105,168 134,368 May 2021

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 19, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)