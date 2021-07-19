SThree : Half Year Results -7

attributable to owners of the Company
Total comprehensive income for the period
attributable to owners of the Company arises from:
Continued operations 14,314 15,346
Discontinued operations 6 (276) (863)
14,038 14,483
The above Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes.
Condensed consolidated statement of financial position - unaudited
as at 31 May 2021
Unaudited Audited
31 May 30 November
2021 2020
Note GBP'000 GBP'000
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment 39,468 40,818
Intangible assets 3,680 4,409
Investments 1 1
Deferred tax assets -
1,482
Total non-current assets 43,149
46,710
Current assets
Trade and other receivables 242,413 237,042
Current tax assets 3,496 377
Cash and cash equivalents 8 47,529
50,363
Total current assets 293,438 287,782
Total assets 336,587 334,492
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
Share capital 9 1,336
1,330
Share premium 9 34,584
33,026
Other reserves (6,720)
(118)
Retained earnings 105,168
94,279
Total equity 134,368
128,517
Current liabilities
Bank overdraft 8 7 468
Lease liabilities 10 12,275 12,078
Provisions 5,409 9,915
Trade and other payables 158,782 157,499
Total current liabilities 176,473 179,960
Non- current liabilities
Lease liabilities 10 22,969 23,426
Provisions 2,223 2,589
Deferred tax liabilities 554 -
Total non-current liabilities 25,746 26,015
Total liabilities 202,219 205,975
Total equity and liabilities 336,587 334,492
The above Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position should be read in conjunction with the
accompanying notes.
Condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity - unaudited
for the half
year ended 31 May
2021
Capital Currency Fair value Total equity
Share Share redemption Capital Treasury translation reserve of Retained attributable
capital premium reserve reserve reserve reserve equity earnings to owners of
investments the Company
GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000
Audited balance
at 30 November 1,326 32,161 172 878 (5,005) (2,387) (1,996) 91,622 116,771
2019
Effect of a
change in - - - - - - - (978) (978)
accounting
policy
Restated total
equity at 1 1,326 32,161 172 878 (5,005) (2,387) (1,996) 90,644 115,793
December 2019
Profit for the
half year ended - - - - - - - 7,814 7,814
31 May 2020
Other
comprehensive 6,681 (12)
income for the - - - - - - 6,669
period
Total
comprehensive - - - - - 6,681 (12) 7,814 14,483
income for the
period
Transfer of
loss on
disposal of
equity
investments - 1,996 -
through other - - - - - (1,996)
comprehensive
income to
retained
earnings
Dividends paid
to equity - (6,656)
holders (note - - - - - - (6,656)
5)
Settlement of
vested tracker - - - - 61 - - 55 116
shares
Settlement of
share-based 4 787 - - 4,901 - - (4,901) 791
payments
Purchase of own
shares by
Employee - - - - (1,329) - - - (1,329)
Benefit Trust
(note 9)
Credit to
equity for
equity-settled - - - - - - - 496 496
share-based
payments
Total movements 4 787 3,633 6,681 1,984 (5,188)
in equity - - 7,901
Unaudited
balance at 31 1,330 32,948 172 878 (1,372) 4,294 (12) 85,456 123,694
May 2020
Audited balance
at 30 November 1,330 33,026 172 878 (1,496) 340 (12) 94,279 128,517
2020
Profit for the
half year ended - - - - - - - 18,892 18,892
31 May 2021
Other
comprehensive - - - - - (4,854) - - (4,854)
loss for the
period
Total
comprehensive - - - - - (4,854) - 18,892 14,038
income for the
period
Dividends paid
to equity - - - - - - - (7) (7)
holders (note
5)
Dividends
payable to - - - - - - - (6,619) (6,619)
equity holders
(note 5)
Settlement of
vested tracker - 93 - - - - - (73) 20
shares
Settlement of
share-based 6 1,465 - - 702 - - (1,975) 198
payments
Purchase of own
shares by
Employee - - - - (2,450) - - - (2,450)
Benefit Trust
(note 9)
Credit to
equity for
equity-settled - - - - - - - 671 671
share-based
payments
Total movements 6 1,558 - - (1,748) (4,854) - 10,889 5,851
in equity
Unaudited
balance at 31 1,336 34,584 172 878 (3,244) (4,514) (12) 105,168 134,368
May 2021
