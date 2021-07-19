Log in
    STHR   GB00B0KM9T71

STHREE PLC

(STHR)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/16 11:35:00 am
470 GBX   --.--%
02:01aSTHREE : Half Year Results -13-
DJ
02:01aSTHREE : Half Year Results -11-
DJ
02:01aSTHREE : Half Year Results -10-
DJ
SThree : Half Year Results -7-

07/19/2021 | 02:01am EDT
attributable to owners of the Company 
Total comprehensive income for the period 
 
attributable to owners of the Company arises from: 
Continued operations                                                                      14,314  15,346 
Discontinued operations                                                             6     (276)   (863) 
                                                                                          14,038  14,483

The above Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes. 

Condensed consolidated statement of financial position - unaudited 
as at 31 May 2021 
 
 
                                                                                       Unaudited      Audited 
                                                                                       31 May         30 November 
                                                                                       2021           2020 
                                                                             Note       GBP'000          GBP'000 
 
ASSETS 
Non-current assets 
Property, plant and equipment                                                          39,468         40,818 
Intangible assets                                                                      3,680          4,409 
Investments                                                                            1              1 
Deferred tax assets                                                                    - 
                                                                                                      1,482 
Total non-current assets                                                               43,149 
                                                                                                      46,710 
 
Current assets 
Trade and other receivables                                                            242,413                  237,042 
Current tax assets                                                                     3,496          377 
Cash and cash equivalents                                                    8         47,529 
                                                                                                      50,363 
Total current assets                                                                   293,438                  287,782 
Total assets                                                                           336,587                  334,492 
 
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 
Equity attributable to owners of the Company 
Share capital                                                                9         1,336 
                                                                                                      1,330 
Share premium                                                                9         34,584 
                                                                                                      33,026 
Other reserves                                                                         (6,720) 
                                                                                                      (118) 
Retained earnings                                                                      105,168 
                                                                                                      94,279 
Total equity                                                                           134,368 
                                                                                                      128,517 
 
Current liabilities 
Bank overdraft                                                               8         7              468 
Lease liabilities                                                            10        12,275         12,078 
Provisions                                                                             5,409          9,915 
Trade and other payables                                                               158,782        157,499 
Total current liabilities                                                              176,473        179,960 
 
Non- current liabilities 
Lease liabilities                                                            10        22,969         23,426 
Provisions                                                                             2,223          2,589 
Deferred tax liabilities                                                               554            - 
Total non-current liabilities                                                          25,746                   26,015 
Total liabilities                                                                      202,219                  205,975 
 
Total equity and liabilities                                                           336,587        334,492 
 
The above Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position should be read in conjunction with the 
accompanying notes. 
 
Condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity - unaudited 
 for the half 
year ended 31 May 
2021 
 
                                         Capital                             Currency   Fair value              Total equity 
                 Share       Share      redemption   Capital     Treasury   translation reserve of   Retained   attributable 
                capital     premium     reserve     reserve     reserve     reserve     equity      earnings    to owners of 
                                                                                        investments             the Company 
                 GBP'000       GBP'000       GBP'000       GBP'000       GBP'000       GBP'000      GBP'000        GBP'000       GBP'000 
Audited balance 
at 30 November  1,326            32,161 172         878         (5,005)     (2,387)     (1,996)     91,622      116,771 
2019 
Effect of a 
change in       -           -           -           -           -           -           -           (978)       (978) 
accounting 
policy 
Restated total 
equity at 1     1,326       32,161      172         878         (5,005)     (2,387)     (1,996)     90,644      115,793 
December 2019 
Profit for the 
half year ended -           -           -           -           -           -           -               7,814   7,814 
31 May 2020 
Other 
comprehensive                                                               6,681       (12) 
income for the  -           -           -           -           -                                   -           6,669 
period 
 
Total 
comprehensive   -           -           -           -           -           6,681       (12)        7,814       14,483 
income for the 
period 
Transfer of 
loss on 
disposal of 
equity 
investments                                                                 -           1,996                          - 
through other   -           -           -           -           -                                   (1,996) 
comprehensive 
income to 
retained 
earnings 
Dividends paid 
to equity                                                                               -           (6,656) 
holders (note   -           -           -           -           -           -                                   (6,656) 
5) 
Settlement of 
vested tracker  -           -           -           -           61          -           -           55          116 
shares 
Settlement of 
share-based     4           787         -           -           4,901       -           -           (4,901)     791 
payments 
Purchase of own 
shares by 
Employee        -           -           -           -           (1,329)     -           -           -           (1,329) 
Benefit Trust 
(note 9) 
Credit to 
equity for 
equity-settled  -           -           -           -           -           -           -           496         496 
share-based 
payments 
Total movements 4           787                                 3,633       6,681       1,984           (5,188) 
in equity                               -           -                                                           7,901 
 
Unaudited 
balance at 31   1,330            32,948 172         878             (1,372) 4,294       (12)             85,456 123,694 
May 2020 
Audited balance 
at 30 November  1,330       33,026      172         878         (1,496)     340         (12)        94,279      128,517 
2020 
Profit for the 
half year ended -           -           -           -           -           -           -           18,892      18,892 
31 May 2021 
Other 
comprehensive   -           -           -           -           -           (4,854)     -           -           (4,854) 
loss for the 
period 
Total 
comprehensive   -           -           -           -           -           (4,854)     -           18,892      14,038 
income for the 
period 
Dividends paid 
to equity       -           -           -           -           -           -           -           (7)         (7) 
holders (note 
5) 
Dividends 
payable to      -           -           -           -           -           -           -           (6,619)     (6,619) 
equity holders 
(note 5) 
Settlement of 
vested tracker  -           93          -           -           -           -           -           (73)        20 
shares 
Settlement of 
share-based     6           1,465       -           -           702         -           -           (1,975)     198 
payments 
Purchase of own 
shares by 
Employee        -           -           -           -           (2,450)     -           -           -           (2,450) 
Benefit Trust 
(note 9) 
Credit to 
equity for 
equity-settled  -           -           -           -           -           -           -           671         671 
share-based 
payments 
Total movements 6           1,558       -           -           (1,748)     (4,854)     -           10,889      5,851 
in equity 
Unaudited 
balance at 31   1,336       34,584      172         878         (3,244)     (4,514)     (12)        105,168     134,368 
May 2021

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 19, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 1 326 M 1 823 M 1 823 M
Net income 2021 30,7 M 42,2 M 42,2 M
Net cash 2021 51,1 M 70,3 M 70,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,4x
Yield 2021 1,93%
Capitalization 617 M 850 M 848 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,43x
EV / Sales 2022 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 2 608
Free-Float 90,2%
Technical analysis trends STHREE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 470,00 GBX
Average target price 532,14 GBX
Spread / Average Target 13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Dorman Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alex Smith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
James Daniel Bilefield Non-Executive Chairman
Denise Collis Independent Non-Executive Director
Anne Kathleen Fahy Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STHREE PLC57.72%843
RANDSTAD N.V.20.66%14 184
ADECCO GROUP AG3.62%11 020
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.37.61%9 949
MANPOWERGROUP INC.25.96%6 688
51JOB, INC.11.47%5 891