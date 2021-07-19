SThree : Half Year Results -8

The above Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes. Condensed consolidated statement of cash flows - unaudited for the half year ended 31 May 2021 31 May 31 May 2021 2020 Note GBP'000 GBP'000 Cash flows from operating activities Profit from continuing operations before tax after exceptional items 27,732 13,560 Loss before tax from discontinued operations (276) (595) Profit before tax 27,456 12,965 Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortisation charge 3,133 3,058 Lease asset depreciation 6,184 6,137 Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 14 11 Impairment of intangible assets - 34 Loss on liquidation of subsidiaries 243 - Finance income (10) (36) Finance cost 501 760 Non-cash charge for share-based payments 671 496 Operating cash flows before changes in working capital and provisions 38,192 23,425 (Increase)/decrease in receivables (11,226) 57,320 Decrease in payables (1,899) (40,968) (Decrease)/increase in provisions (4,597) 2,281 Cash generated from operations 20,470 42,058 Interest received 10 36 Income tax paid - net (9,697) (5,590) Net cash generated from operating activities 10,783 36,504 Cash generated from operating activities before exceptional items 10,783 37,255 Net cash outflow from exceptional items - (751) Net cash generated from operating activities 10,783 36,504 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment (1,132) (2,028) Purchase of intangible assets (522) (41) Net cash used in investing activities (1,654) (2,069) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from borrowings 10 - 50,000 Interest paid (193) (352) Lease principal payments (6,767) (6,700) Proceeds from exercise of share options 197 791 Employee subscription for tracker shares - 268 Purchase of own shares (2,450) (1,329) Dividends paid to equity holders 5 (7) (6,656) Net cash (used in)/generated from financing activities (9,220) 36,022 Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents (91) 70,457 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 49,895 10,555 Exchange (losses)/gains relating to cash and cash equivalents (2,282) 28 Net cash and cash equivalents at end of the period 8 47,522 81,040

The above Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes.

Notes to the CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED Interim Financial REPORT - unaudited

for the half year ended 31 May 2021 1. Accounting policies

Corporate information

SThree plc ('the Company') and its subsidiaries (collectively 'the Group') operate predominantly in Continental Europe, the USA, the United Kingdom & Ireland, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. The Group provides both Contract and Permanent specialist recruitment services, primarily in the Life Sciences, Technology, Engineering and Banking & Finance sectors.

The Company is a public limited company listed on the London Stock Exchange and incorporated and domiciled in the United Kingdom and registered in England and Wales. Its registered office is 1st Floor, 75 King William Street, London, EC4N 7BE.

This Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Report ('Interim Financial Report') of the Group as at and for the half year ended 31 May 2021 comprises that of the Company and all its subsidiaries. The Interim Financial Report is unaudited and has not been reviewed by external auditors. It does not constitute statutory accounts as defined in section 434 of the Companies Act 2006. Statutory accounts for the year ended 30 November 2020 were approved by the Board of Directors on 22 January 2021 and a copy was delivered to the Registrar of Companies. The auditors reported on those accounts, their report was unqualified, did not draw attention to any matters by way of emphasis and did not contain a statement under section 498 (2) or (3) of the Companies Act 2006.

The Interim Financial Report of the Group was approved by the Board for issue on 16 July 2021.

Basis of preparation

This Interim Financial Report for the half-year reporting period ended 31 May 2021 has been prepared in accordance with the Accounting Standard IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting ('IAS 34'). The Interim Financial Report does not include all the notes of the type normally included in an annual financial report. Accordingly, this report is to be read in conjunction with the Annual Report for the year ended 30 November 2020 and any public announcements made by SThree Plc during the interim reporting period.

Going concern

The Interim Report has been prepared on the going concern basis. This is considered appropriate, given the financial resources of the Group including its immediately accessible liquidity of GBP102.5 million, together with Group's future trading performance, capital expenditure and working capital requirements.

The Directors of the Group have performed an assessment of the overall position and future forecasts for the purposes of going concern in light of the current environment. Although the global pandemic continues to create a moderate degree of uncertainty to economic activities across all of our markets, the Group's business model is effective and resilient.

In HY 2021 our teams have delivered a very strong performance across the Group. Our profit has not only grown on HY 2020, but it has also surpassed the pre-pandemic levels of 2019, reflecting the strength of the business and the growth trajectory we are on. This is a considerable achievement given the ongoing volatility of the external markets and is testament to the continued strength of demand for the exceptional candidates we work with and their STEM skills.

DACH and USA regions achieved very strong net fees growth, especially in Life Sciences and Technology sectors. Top five countries now represent 86% of Group net fees, with Germany being 33% and USA 25%. Performance in EMEA excluding DACH has been mixed, with the 8% YoY net fees growth in constant currency in the Netherlands, our biggest country in the region, offset by slightly weaker performances in the UK and France, neither of which given their relative size causes a significant risk to the ongoing position of the Group from a going concern and cash flow perspective.

The Directors of the Group have considered the future position based on current trading and strategic initiatives designed to take further advantage of new market opportunities. This has been further stress tested by considering a range of potential downside scenarios which may occur, either through further COVID-19 related impacts, general economic uncertainty or other risks. This assessment has considered the Group's potential responses to changing market conditions and business risks, resilience of its business model and overall level of Group funding and covenant requirements.

The scenarios modelled are based on medium-term forecasts out to the end of 2022. The first scenario considers the downside impact of economic uncertainty over the forecast period, reflected in reduced sales activity for the remainder of 2021 and into H1 2022, with net fees decline of 3% in 2021 compared to base 2021 and net fees decline of 10% in 2022 compared to base 2022. The second scenario, considered most severe but plausible, includes further potential COVID-19 outbreaks in key strategic countries, USA and Germany, with further restrictions introduced in the UK, leading to slower demand back to 2020 levels. Mitigating actions are included in the form of delayed capital expenditure and future dividends, together with flexibility in managing the cost base. Under all scenarios, the Group forecasts to be in a strong cash position throughout 2021 and into 2022 with significant headroom against its banking covenants.

Through this process, together with their knowledge and experience of the recruitment services industry, STEM markets and the principal risks, the Directors have a reasonable expectation that the Group has adequate resources to continue in operational existence for at least the next 12 months and therefore the Directors continue to adopt the going concern basis in preparing this Interim Report.

Accounting policies

