SThree : Half Year Results -9

The accounting policies used in the preparation of the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements are consistent with those applied in the previous financial year and corresponding interim reporting period, except for the adoption of new and amended standards effective as of 1 December 2020 as set out below.

New and amended standards effective in 2021 and adopted by the Group

A number of amended standards became applicable as of 1 December 2020 and were adopted by the Group. The Group did not have to change its accounting policies or make retrospective adjustments as a result of adopting these amended standards.

- Amendments to IFRS 3, Definition of a business;

- Amendments to IAS 1 and IAS 8, Definition of material; and

- Amendments to IFRS 16, COVID-19 Rent Related Concessions.

New and amended standards that are applicable to the Group but not yet effective

As at the date of authorisation of this Interim Financial Report, the following key amendments to existing standards were in issue but not yet effective. These amendments are not expected to have a material impact on the Group in the current or future periods.

- Amendments to IFRS 7, IFRS 9, IFRS 16 and IAS 39, Interest Rate Benchmark Reform - phase 2.

The Group has not early adopted any standard, interpretation or amendment that has been issued but is not yet effective.

Critical accounting judgements and key sources of estimation uncertainty

The preparation of the Interim Financial Report requires the Directors to make judgements, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of accounting policies and the reported amounts of assets and liabilities at the end of the reporting period, and the reported amounts of revenue and expenses during the reporting period. Although these estimates are based on the Directors' best knowledge of the amounts, the actual results may ultimately differ from these estimates.

In preparing the Interim Financial Report, the significant judgements made by the Directors in applying the Group's accounting policies and the key sources of estimation uncertainty were the same as those that applied in the Group's 2020 annual financial statements, with the exception of changes in estimates that are required in determining the provision for income taxes. 2. Segmental analysis

The Group's operating segments are established on the basis of those components of the Group that are regularly reviewed by the Group's chief operating decision maker, in deciding how to allocate resources and in assessing performance. The Group's business is considered primarily from a geographical perspective.

The Directors have determined the chief operating decision maker to be the Executive Committee made up of the Chief Executive Officer, the Chief Financial Officer, the Chief Operating Officer and the Chief People Officer, with other senior management attending via invitation.

The Group segments the business into the following reportable regions: DACH, EMEA excluding DACH, USA and APAC, as well as presents an analysis of net fees by its five key markets: Germany, the Netherlands, the USA, the UK and Japan.

DACH region comprises Germany, Switzerland and Austria. 'EMEA excluding DACH' region comprises primarily Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Spain, the UK, Ireland, and Dubai. All these sub-regions were aggregated into two separate reportable segments based on the possession of similar economic characteristics.

Countries aggregated into DACH and separately into 'EMEA excluding DACH' generate a similar average net fees margin and long-term growth rates, and are similar in each of the following areas:

- the nature of the services (recruitment/candidate placement);

- the methods used in which they provide services to clients (freelance contractors, employed contractors, and permanent candidates);

- the class of candidates (candidates, who we place with our clients, represent skillsets in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics disciplines).

The Group's management reporting and controlling systems use accounting policies that are the same as those described in note 1 in the summary of significant accounting policies in the Group's 2020 annual financial statements.

Revenue and net fees by reportable segment

The Group measures the performance of its operating segments through a measure of segment profit or loss which is referred to as 'net fees' in the management reporting and controlling systems. Net fees is the measure of segment profit comprising revenue less cost of sales.

Intersegment revenue is recorded at values which approximate third party selling prices and is not significant.

The segmental information has been presented for continuing operations only, excluding closed business in Australia. The comparative numbers have been restated accordingly throughout this note.

Revenue Net fees 31 May 31 May 31 May 31 May 2020 2021 2021 2020 restated restated GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 EMEA excluding DACH 285,855 303,273 59,845 60,509 DACH 204,493 176,055 59,067 50,139 USA 116,527 109,461 40,921 35,364 APAC 8,243 7,213 4,434 3,894 615,118 596,002 164,267 149,906

EMEA excluding DACH includes Dubai, Belgium, France, Ireland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Spain and the UK.

DACH includes Austria, Germany and Switzerland.

APAC includes Hong Kong, Japan, Malaysia and Singapore.

Split of revenue from contracts with customers

The Group derives revenue from the transfer of services over time and at a point in time in the following geographical regions:

EMEA 31 May 2021 DACH USA APAC Total excluding DACH GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Timing of revenue recognition Over time 276,553 184,644 105,954 4,573 571,724 At a point in time 9,302 19,849 10,573 3,670 43,394 285,855 204,493 116,527 8,243 615,118 31 May 2020 EMEA DACH USA APAC Total restated excluding DACH GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Timing of revenue recognition Over time 293,237 158,814 102,269 4,057 558,377 At a point in time 10,036 17,241 7,192 3,156 37,625 303,273 176,055 109,461 7,213 596,002

Major customers

In HY 2021 and HY 2020, no single customer generated more than 10% of the Group's revenue.

Other information

The Group's revenue from external customers, its net fees and information about its segment assets (non-current assets excluding deferred tax assets) by key location are detailed below:

Revenue Net fees 31 May 31 May 31 May 31 May 2021 2020 2021 2020 restated restated GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Germany 184,060 158,859 53,952 45,967 Netherlands 116,788 118,407 25,576 23,137 USA 116,527 109,461 40,921 35,364 UK 91,233 97,667 17,283 18,632 Japan 3,968 3,458 3,327 2,854 ROW(1) 102,542 108,150 23,208 23,952 615,118 596,002 164,267 149,906 1. (1) ROW (Rest of the World) includes all countries other than listed. Audited 31 May 30 November 2021 2020 Non-current assets GBP'000 GBP'000 Germany 13,761 10,725 UK 13,535 16,255 USA 5,390 6,466 Netherlands 3,116 3,928 Japan 179 118 ROW(1) 7,168 7,736 43,149 45,228

(1) ROW (Rest of the World) includes all countries other than listed.

Non-current assets from discontinued operations amounted to GBPnil (2020: GBPnil).

The following segmental analysis by brands, recruitment classification and sectors (being the profession of candidates placed) have been included as additional disclosure to the requirements of IFRS 8.

Revenue Net fees 31 May 31 May 31 May 31 May 2021 2020 2021 2020 restated restated Brands GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Computer Futures 204,989 183,791 53,818 46,152 Progressive 174,560 187,012 46,356 44,925 Real Staffing Group 134,778 124,412 41,683 35,633 Huxley Associates 100,791 100,787 22,410 23,196 615,118 596,002 164,267 149,906

