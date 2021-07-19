Log in
SThree : Half Year Results -9-

07/19/2021
The accounting policies used in the preparation of the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements are consistent with those applied in the previous financial year and corresponding interim reporting period, except for the adoption of new and amended standards effective as of 1 December 2020 as set out below.

New and amended standards effective in 2021 and adopted by the Group

A number of amended standards became applicable as of 1 December 2020 and were adopted by the Group. The Group did not have to change its accounting policies or make retrospective adjustments as a result of adopting these amended standards.

- Amendments to IFRS 3, Definition of a business;

- Amendments to IAS 1 and IAS 8, Definition of material; and

- Amendments to IFRS 16, COVID-19 Rent Related Concessions.

New and amended standards that are applicable to the Group but not yet effective

As at the date of authorisation of this Interim Financial Report, the following key amendments to existing standards were in issue but not yet effective. These amendments are not expected to have a material impact on the Group in the current or future periods.

- Amendments to IFRS 7, IFRS 9, IFRS 16 and IAS 39, Interest Rate Benchmark Reform - phase 2.

The Group has not early adopted any standard, interpretation or amendment that has been issued but is not yet effective.

Critical accounting judgements and key sources of estimation uncertainty

The preparation of the Interim Financial Report requires the Directors to make judgements, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of accounting policies and the reported amounts of assets and liabilities at the end of the reporting period, and the reported amounts of revenue and expenses during the reporting period. Although these estimates are based on the Directors' best knowledge of the amounts, the actual results may ultimately differ from these estimates.

In preparing the Interim Financial Report, the significant judgements made by the Directors in applying the Group's accounting policies and the key sources of estimation uncertainty were the same as those that applied in the Group's 2020 annual financial statements, with the exception of changes in estimates that are required in determining the provision for income taxes. 2. Segmental analysis

The Group's operating segments are established on the basis of those components of the Group that are regularly reviewed by the Group's chief operating decision maker, in deciding how to allocate resources and in assessing performance. The Group's business is considered primarily from a geographical perspective.

The Directors have determined the chief operating decision maker to be the Executive Committee made up of the Chief Executive Officer, the Chief Financial Officer, the Chief Operating Officer and the Chief People Officer, with other senior management attending via invitation.

The Group segments the business into the following reportable regions: DACH, EMEA excluding DACH, USA and APAC, as well as presents an analysis of net fees by its five key markets: Germany, the Netherlands, the USA, the UK and Japan.

DACH region comprises Germany, Switzerland and Austria. 'EMEA excluding DACH' region comprises primarily Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Spain, the UK, Ireland, and Dubai. All these sub-regions were aggregated into two separate reportable segments based on the possession of similar economic characteristics.

Countries aggregated into DACH and separately into 'EMEA excluding DACH' generate a similar average net fees margin and long-term growth rates, and are similar in each of the following areas:

- the nature of the services (recruitment/candidate placement);

- the methods used in which they provide services to clients (freelance contractors, employed contractors, and permanent candidates);

- the class of candidates (candidates, who we place with our clients, represent skillsets in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics disciplines).

The Group's management reporting and controlling systems use accounting policies that are the same as those described in note 1 in the summary of significant accounting policies in the Group's 2020 annual financial statements.

Revenue and net fees by reportable segment

The Group measures the performance of its operating segments through a measure of segment profit or loss which is referred to as 'net fees' in the management reporting and controlling systems. Net fees is the measure of segment profit comprising revenue less cost of sales.

Intersegment revenue is recorded at values which approximate third party selling prices and is not significant.

The segmental information has been presented for continuing operations only, excluding closed business in Australia. The comparative numbers have been restated accordingly throughout this note. 

                                        Revenue                      Net fees 
                               31 May 
                    31 May                       31 May     31 May 
                               2020 
                    2021                         2021       2020 
 
                               restated                     restated 
                    GBP'000      GBP'000             GBP'000      GBP'000 
EMEA excluding DACH 285,855    303,273           59,845     60,509 
DACH                204,493          176,055     59,067     50,139 
USA                 116,527    109,461           40,921     35,364 
APAC                8,243      7,213             4,434      3,894 
 
                    615,118    596,002           164,267    149,906

EMEA excluding DACH includes Dubai, Belgium, France, Ireland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Spain and the UK.

DACH includes Austria, Germany and Switzerland.

APAC includes Hong Kong, Japan, Malaysia and Singapore.

Split of revenue from contracts with customers

The Group derives revenue from the transfer of services over time and at a point in time in the following geographical regions: 

                           EMEA 
31 May 2021                                DACH    USA     APAC  Total 
                           excluding DACH 
                              GBP'000        GBP'000   GBP'000   GBP'000 GBP'000 
Timing of revenue recognition 
     Over time                276,553      184,644 105,954 4,573 571,724 
     At a point in time       9,302        19,849  10,573  3,670 43,394 
                              285,855      204,493 116,527 8,243 615,118 
 
31 May 2020                EMEA 
                                           DACH    USA     APAC  Total 
restated                   excluding DACH 
                              GBP'000        GBP'000   GBP'000   GBP'000 GBP'000 
Timing of revenue recognition 
     Over time                293,237      158,814 102,269 4,057 558,377 
     At a point in time       10,036       17,241  7,192   3,156 37,625 
                              303,273      176,055 109,461 7,213 596,002

Major customers

In HY 2021 and HY 2020, no single customer generated more than 10% of the Group's revenue.

Other information

The Group's revenue from external customers, its net fees and information about its segment assets (non-current assets excluding deferred tax assets) by key location are detailed below: 

 
                             Revenue                                         Net fees 
 
                            31 May   31 May        31 May    31 May 
 
                            2021     2020          2021      2020 
                                     restated                restated 
                            GBP'000    GBP'000         GBP'000     GBP'000 
Germany                     184,060  158,859       53,952    45,967 
Netherlands                 116,788  118,407       25,576    23,137 
USA                         116,527  109,461       40,921    35,364 
UK                          91,233   97,667        17,283    18,632 
Japan                       3,968    3,458         3,327     2,854 
ROW(1)                      102,542  108,150       23,208    23,952 
 
                            615,118        596,002 164,267         149,906 
 1. (1) ROW (Rest of the World) includes all countries other than listed. 
 
 
 
 
 
                                                             Audited 
                                                     31 May 
                                                             30 November 
                                                     2021    2020 
 Non-current assets                                  GBP'000   GBP'000 
Germany                                              13,761          10,725 
UK                                                   13,535  16,255 
USA                                                  5,390                6,466 
Netherlands                                          3,116               3,928 
Japan                                                179     118 
ROW(1)                                               7,168                7,736 
 
                                                     43,149          45,228

(1) ROW (Rest of the World) includes all countries other than listed.

Non-current assets from discontinued operations amounted to GBPnil (2020: GBPnil).

The following segmental analysis by brands, recruitment classification and sectors (being the profession of candidates placed) have been included as additional disclosure to the requirements of IFRS 8. 

                                Revenue       Net fees 
                       31 May  31 May   31 May  31 May 
 
                       2021    2020     2021    2020 
                               restated         restated 
Brands                 GBP'000   GBP'000    GBP'000   GBP'000 
Computer Futures       204,989 183,791  53,818  46,152 
Progressive            174,560 187,012  46,356  44,925 
Real Staffing Group    134,778 124,412  41,683  35,633 
Huxley Associates      100,791 100,787  22,410  23,196 
 
                       615,118 596,002  164,267 149,906

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 19, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

