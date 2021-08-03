Log in
SThree : Issue of Shares

08/03/2021 | 04:41am EDT
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
03 August 2021 
 
SThree plc 
Issued share capital 
 
SThree plc announces that today it issued 1,609 new Ordinary shares of 1p each. For confirmation, the Company's issued 
capital is now 133,492,583 Ordinary shares of 1p each. 
 
Following this issue, the total number of voting rights in SThree is 133,456,816 ordinary shares of 1p each and there 
are 35,767 shares held in treasury. 
 
 
Jack Bowman 
Company Secretarial Assistant 
0207 292 6892 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:           GB00B0KM9T71 
Category Code:  IOE 
TIDM:           STEM 
LEI Code:       2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:   119065 
EQS News ID:    1223599 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1223599&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 03, 2021 04:40 ET (08:40 GMT)

