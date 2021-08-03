SThree (STEM)
SThree: Issue of Shares
03 August 2021
SThree plc
Issued share capital
SThree plc announces that today it issued 1,609 new Ordinary shares of 1p each. For confirmation, the Company's issued
capital is now 133,492,583 Ordinary shares of 1p each.
Following this issue, the total number of voting rights in SThree is 133,456,816 ordinary shares of 1p each and there
are 35,767 shares held in treasury.
Jack Bowman
Company Secretarial Assistant
0207 292 6892
