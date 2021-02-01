SThree (STEM)
SThree: Voting Rights and Capital
01-Feb-2021 / 09:52 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
1 February 2021
SThree plc
Voting Rights and Capital
At the date of this announcement, SThree plc's issued share capital consists of 132,992,340 ordinary shares of 1p each.
Currently there are 35,767 shares held in Treasury, and the total number of voting rights in SThree plc is 132,956,573.
Shareholders may use the above figure of 132,956,573 as the denominator for the calculations by which they can
determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, SThree plc under the
FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
Jack Bowman
Company Secretarial Assistant
0207 292 6892
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71
Category Code: TVR
TIDM: STEM
LEI Code: 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50
Sequence No.: 92634
EQS News ID: 1164742
End of Announcement EQS News Service
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
February 01, 2021 04:52 ET (09:52 GMT)