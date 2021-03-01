Log in
SThree : Voting Rights and Capital

03/01/2021
SThree (STEM) 
SThree: Voting Rights and Capital 
01-March-2021 / 10:16 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
1 March 2021 
 
SThree plc 
Voting Rights and Capital 
 
 
At the date of this announcement, SThree plc's issued share capital consists of 133,433,763 ordinary shares of 1p each. 
Currently there are 35,767 shares held in Treasury, and the total number of voting rights in SThree plc is 133,397,996. 
 
Shareholders may use the above figure of 133,397,996 as the denominator for the calculations by which they can 
determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, SThree plc under the 
FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules. 
 
Jack Bowman 
Company Secretarial Assistant 
0207 292 6892 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:          GB00B0KM9T71 
Category Code: TVR 
TIDM:          STEM 
LEI Code:      2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 
Sequence No.:  94535 
EQS News ID:   1171938 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 01, 2021 05:17 ET (10:17 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 1 269 M 1 773 M 1 773 M
Net income 2021 25,6 M 35,8 M 35,8 M
Net cash 2021 37,2 M 51,9 M 51,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,2x
Yield 2021 2,62%
Capitalization 438 M 610 M 612 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,32x
EV / Sales 2022 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 2 608
Free-Float 88,9%
Chart STHREE PLC
Duration : Period :
SThree plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STHREE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 414,29 GBX
Last Close Price 334,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 43,7%
Spread / Average Target 24,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,20%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mark Dorman Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alex Smith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
James Bilefield Non-Executive Chairman
Denise Collis Independent Non-Executive Director
Anne Kathleen Fahy Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STHREE PLC12.08%610
RANDSTAD N.V.3.94%12 317
ADECCO GROUP AG-3.52%10 184
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL, INC24.50%8 663
MANPOWERGROUP INC.4.72%5 194
PERSOL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.13.22%4 546
