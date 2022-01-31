Log in
SThree : appoints new Chief Technology and Information Officer

01/31/2022 | 02:49am EST
SThree appoints new Chief Technology and Information Officer
January 31, 2022

SThree plc, the only global pure-play specialist staffing business focused on roles in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics ('STEM'), is pleased to announce the appointment of Nick Folkes as our new Chief Technology and Information Officer (CTIO). Nick has been in the role as an interim since October 2021 and now joins the Group on a permanent basis.

Nick Folkes is an accomplished CTIO with more than 25 years of transformation experience across multiple sectors, high growth to turnaround, delivering significant profit and revenue growth through digital transformation.

Before joining SThree, Nick was the Group CIO for G4S, the global security company operating across 85 countries, and prior to that he was CTO and ran the IT departments for MSCI and Tesco plc.

Timo Lehne, Interim CEO, commented:

"I'm delighted Nick has permanently joined SThree as our CTIO and I'm looking forward to working closely with him as we continue to drive change and deliver growth. Nick's impressive experience in complex, global services companies will be crucial to helping us deliver on our digital and technology ambitions."

Nick Folkes commented:

"I'm pleased to be joining SThree permanently as the CTIO. It's an exciting time to be here and it's clear there's a fantastic opportunity to make our technology, sales excellence and digital efforts best-in-class. I've been drawn to SThree by the company's clear strategy and purpose of bringing skilled people together to build the future."

--ENDS--

Press enquiries:

SThree plc

020 7268 6000

Rebecca Matts, Group Director of Corporate Affairs

[email protected]

Notes to editors

  1. About SThree: SThree plc brings skilled people together to build the future. We are the only global pure-play specialist staffing business focused on roles in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics ('STEM'), providing permanent and flexible contract talent to a diverse base of over 9,000 clients across 14 countries. Our Group's c.2,700 staff cover the Technology, Life Sciences, Engineering and Banking & Finance sectors. SThree is part of the Industrial Services sector. We are listed on the Premium Segment of the London Stock Exchange's Main Market, trading with ticker code STEM.

Disclaimer

SThree plc published this content on 31 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2022 07:48:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
