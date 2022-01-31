SThree : appoints new Chief Technology and Information Officer

January 31, 2022

SThree plc, the only global pure-play specialist staffing business focused on roles in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics ('STEM'), is pleased to announce the appointment of Nick Folkes as our new Chief Technology and Information Officer (CTIO). Nick has been in the role as an interim since October 2021 and now joins the Group on a permanent basis.

Nick Folkes is an accomplished CTIO with more than 25 years of transformation experience across multiple sectors, high growth to turnaround, delivering significant profit and revenue growth through digital transformation.

Before joining SThree, Nick was the Group CIO for G4S, the global security company operating across 85 countries, and prior to that he was CTO and ran the IT departments for MSCI and Tesco plc.

Timo Lehne, Interim CEO, commented:

"I'm delighted Nick has permanently joined SThree as our CTIO and I'm looking forward to working closely with him as we continue to drive change and deliver growth. Nick's impressive experience in complex, global services companies will be crucial to helping us deliver on our digital and technology ambitions."

Nick Folkes commented:

"I'm pleased to be joining SThree permanently as the CTIO. It's an exciting time to be here and it's clear there's a fantastic opportunity to make our technology, sales excellence and digital efforts best-in-class. I've been drawn to SThree by the company's clear strategy and purpose of bringing skilled people together to build the future."

