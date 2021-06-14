Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. SThree plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STHR   GB00B0KM9T71

STHREE PLC

(STHR)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 06/11 11:35:22 am
465 GBX   +0.65%
02:05aSTHREE  : appoints new Chief Financial Officer
PU
02:02aSTHREE  : Half Year Trading Update -2-
DJ
02:02aSTHREE : Half Year Trading Update
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SThree : Half Year Trading Update -2-

06/14/2021 | 02:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Group plans to issue its interim results for the six months ended 31 May 2021 on 19 July 2021.

(1) All YoY growth rates in this announcement are expressed at constant currency and exclude Australia, which we exited in Q4 2020

(2) Q2 2021 has one more working day vs Q2 2020 and flat vs Q2 2019

(3) DACH - Germany, Austria and Switzerland

(4) The contractor order book represents value of net fees until contractual end dates, assuming all contractual hours are worked

(5) EMEA excl DACH - UK, Ireland, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg, France, Spain and Dubai

(6) ROW - All other countries we operate in excluding Germany, Netherlands, UK, USA and Japan

- Ends - 

 
Enquiries: 
 
 
 
SThree plc                                    020 7268 6000 
Mark Dorman, Chief Executive Officer 
Alex Smith, Chief Financial Officer 
Rebecca Matts, Group Communications Director 
 
 
                                              020 3405 0205 
Alma PR 
 
Susie Hudson 
John Coles                                    SThree@almapr.co.uk

Notes to editors

SThree plc brings skilled people together to build the future. It is the only global pure-play specialist staffing business focused on roles in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics ('STEM'), providing permanent and flexible contract talent to a diverse base of over 9,000 clients in 14 countries.

The Group's c.2,600 staff cover the Technology, Life Sciences, Engineering and Banking & Finance sectors.

SThree plc is quoted on the Premium Segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority under the ticker symbol STEM and also has a US level one ADR facility, symbol SERTY.

Important notice

Certain statements in this announcement are forward looking statements. By their nature, forward looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by those statements. Forward looking statements regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. Certain data from the announcement is sourced from unaudited internal management information and is before any exceptional items. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on forward looking statements. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:          GB00B0KM9T71 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:          STEM 
LEI Code:      2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 
Sequence No.:  110901 
EQS News ID:   1207305 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1207305&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 14, 2021 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

All news about STHREE PLC
02:05aSTHREE  : appoints new Chief Financial Officer
PU
02:02aSTHREE  : Half Year Trading Update -2-
DJ
02:02aSTHREE : Half Year Trading Update
DJ
02:01aSTHREE : Appointment of new Chief Financial Officer
DJ
06/11Recruiter Robert Walters raises annual profit outlook
RE
06/10STHREE : Director/PDMR Shareholding
DJ
06/08STHREE  : Issue of Shares
DJ
06/03STHREE  : Upgrade to market expectations
DJ
06/01STHREE  : Voting Rights and Capital
DJ
05/28STHREE : Holdings in Company
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 297 M 1 830 M 1 830 M
Net income 2021 29,2 M 41,1 M 41,1 M
Net cash 2021 50,1 M 70,6 M 70,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,0x
Yield 2021 2,21%
Capitalization 610 M 861 M 861 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,43x
EV / Sales 2022 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 2 608
Free-Float 90,2%
Chart STHREE PLC
Duration : Period :
SThree plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STHREE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 475,00 GBX
Last Close Price 465,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 22,6%
Spread / Average Target 2,15%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mark Dorman Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alex Smith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
James Daniel Bilefield Non-Executive Chairman
Denise Collis Independent Non-Executive Director
Anne Kathleen Fahy Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STHREE PLC56.04%861
RANDSTAD N.V.21.53%14 397
ADECCO GROUP AG7.47%11 394
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.45.07%10 054
MANPOWERGROUP INC.36.38%6 706
51JOB, INC.5.80%4 994