  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  SThree plc
  News
  Summary
    STHR   GB00B0KM9T71

STHREE PLC

(STHR)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 05/27 05:34:33 am
413 GBX   -0.48%
SThree : Issue of Shares

05/27/2021 | 05:38am EDT
SThree (STEM) 
SThree: Issue of Shares 
27-May-2021 / 10:36 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
27 May 2021 
 
SThree plc 
Issued share capital 
 
SThree plc announces that today it issued 9,087 new Ordinary shares of 1p each. For confirmation, the Company's issued 
capital is now 133,488,709 Ordinary shares of 1p each. 
 
Following this issue, the total number of voting rights in SThree is 133,452,942 ordinary shares of 1p each and there 
are 35,767 shares held in treasury. 
 
 
Kirsty Mulholland 
Senior Company Secretarial Assistant 
0207 292 6892 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:           GB00B0KM9T71 
Category Code:  IOE 
TIDM:           STEM 
LEI Code:       2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:   107882 
EQS News ID:    1201468 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1201468&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 27, 2021 05:37 ET (09:37 GMT)

