SThree : Issue of Shares

27 May 2021
SThree plc
Issued share capital
SThree plc announces that today it issued 9,087 new Ordinary shares of 1p each. For confirmation, the Company's issued
capital is now 133,488,709 Ordinary shares of 1p each.
Following this issue, the total number of voting rights in SThree is 133,452,942 ordinary shares of 1p each and there
are 35,767 shares held in treasury.
Kirsty Mulholland
Senior Company Secretarial Assistant
0207 292 6892
