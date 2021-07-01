Log in
SThree : Voting Rights and Capital

07/01/2021 | 05:03am EDT
SThree (STEM) 
SThree: Voting Rights and Capital 
01-Jul-2021 / 10:00 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
1 July 2021 
 
SThree plc 
Voting Rights and Capital 
 
 
At the date of this announcement, SThree plc's issued share capital consists of 133,490,413 ordinary shares of 1p each. 
Currently there are 35,767 shares held in Treasury, and the total number of voting rights in SThree plc is 133,454,646. 
 
Shareholders may use the above figure of 133,454,646 as the denominator for the calculations by which they can 
determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, SThree plc under the 
FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules. 
 
Jack Bowman 
Company Secretarial Assistant 
0207 292 6892 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:           GB00B0KM9T71 
Category Code:  TVR 
TIDM:           STEM 
LEI Code:       2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 
OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital 
Sequence No.:   114898 
EQS News ID:    1214399 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1214399&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 01, 2021 05:02 ET (09:02 GMT)

