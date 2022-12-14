Advanced search
    STHR   GB00B0KM9T71

STHREE PLC

(STHR)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  07:04 2022-12-14 am EST
387.00 GBX   -2.64%
07:03aBOE's Voting Pattern And Rhetoric Are Key For Sterling
DJ
06:06aSthree : reports record performance for the year with double-digit growth across all regions
PU
05:52aFTSE 100 Falls Ahead of Fed Decision, Shrugs off Weaker UK Inflation
DJ
SThree posts annual net fees rise with growth boosted by technology

12/14/2022 | 07:12am EST
(Alliance News) - SThree PLC on Wednesday reported higher net fee income across all its regions for the financial year ended November 30.

Net fees were for the London-based staffing company were up 19% to GBP430.6 million from GBP355.7 million a year ago. In Japan, net fees grew the sharpest with 47% to GBP9.4 million, while the Netherlands were up 34% to GBP72.9 million, the UK rose 23% to GBP46.7 million, Germany 14% to GBP131.9 million and the US, the weakest, by 13% to GBP111.5 million. In the rest of the world, net fees were up 18% to GBP58.2 million.

The company said that its largest region Germany "delivered strong net fee growth of 14% driven by:

Technology up 18% with higher demand for roles within Infrastructure, Cyber Security, Open-Source Software Development and Leadership and Strategic positions," as well as "Engineering up 27%, due to demand for Construction roles."

Japan was boosted by a 32% growth in Technology. Meanwhile, the US grew weaker due to "very strong prior year comparatives," citing Life Sciences performing strongly in the US a year ago due to high demand from Covid-related activity.

The company's contractor order book up 19% for financial year 2022. Net cash at November 30 at rose 12% to GBP65 million, from GBP58 million a year prior.

SThree shares were 2.4% lower at 388.00 pence each on Wednesday morning in London.

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

