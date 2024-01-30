(Alliance News) - SThree PLC on Tuesday a slight increase in its full-year profit and revenue, lifting its payout in response.

The London-based staffing company reported pretax profit increased 1.2% to GBP77.9 million in the financial year that ended November 30 from GBP77.0 million the year before, as revenue rose 1.2% to GBP1.66 billion from GBP1.64 billion.

SThree proposed a final dividend of 11.6 pence per share, up 5.5% from 11p a year ago, bring the total dividend to 16.6p, up 3.8% from 16p.

Chief Executive Timo Lehne said: "We have been consciously investing in and positioning the business for future growth and, whilst we continue to operate in a challenging macro environment, this does not change our focus. We have a resilient business, a talented team and are building a market-leading technology suite. We are confident that our investments and innovations put the group in a position of strength to capture market share as and when the market returns to growth."

Shares in SThree fell 2.4% to 388.50 pence each in London on Tuesday morning.

