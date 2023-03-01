Advanced search
    STHR   GB00B0KM9T71

STHREE PLC

(STHR)
2023-03-01
465.00 GBX   +1.75%
03:06pSThree to replace Shaftesbury in the FTSE 250 following merger
AN
07:19aSthree : Global Employee Share Plan Rules
PU
07:19aSthree : Annual Report & Accounts 2022
PU
SThree to replace Shaftesbury in the FTSE 250 following merger

03/01/2023 | 03:06pm EST
(Alliance News) - FTSE Russell said on Wednesday that SThree PLC will be added to the FTSE 250 index, replacing Shaftesbury PLC which is being removed.

The changes will be effective from Monday, the index operator said.

Shaftesbury's removal from the FTSE 250 index is subject to court sanctioning of the scheme of arrangement in relation to all-share merger between Capital & Counties Properties PLC and Shaftesbury.

In June last year, the two companies agreed terms for an all-share merger to create a London-focused property investor with a combined portfolio value of GBP5.0 billion. The combined company will be called Shaftesbury Capital PLC.

Capital & Counties will remain in the FTSE 250 index, FTSE Russell added.

By Heather Rydings, Alliance News senior economics reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CAPITAL & COUNTIES PROPERTIES PLC -3.32% 122.2 Delayed Quote.18.69%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX -0.16% 19870.6 Delayed Quote.5.57%
SHAFTESBURY PLC -3.87% 402.2 Delayed Quote.13.70%
STHREE PLC 1.75% 465 Delayed Quote.13.40%
Financials
Sales 2023 1 691 M 2 049 M 2 049 M
Net income 2023 56,5 M 68,5 M 68,5 M
Net cash 2023 36,5 M 44,2 M 44,2 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,1x
Yield 2023 3,43%
Capitalization 617 M 742 M 748 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,34x
EV / Sales 2024 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 3 100
Free-Float 95,0%
Managers and Directors
Timo Lehne Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Andrew William Beach Chief Financial Officer & Director
James Daniel Bilefield Non-Executive Chairman
Denise Rosemary Collis Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Barrie Christopher Brien Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STHREE PLC13.40%735
RANDSTAD N.V.2.00%11 266
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL, INC7.92%8 541
ADECCO GROUP AG9.85%5 899
PERSOL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-3.57%4 577
MANPOWERGROUP INC.1.73%4 297