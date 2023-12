December 14, 2023 at 02:23 am EST

(Reuters) - UK's SThree said on Thursday it performed in line with market views for the year after the recruiter posted a fall in annual net fees, hurt by sluggish hiring market conditions.

SThree, which hires employees for finance, energy, banking, pharmaceutical, engineering and tech sectors, reported a 4% year-on-year fall in net fees income for the full year ended Nov. 30.

(Reporting by Prerna Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)