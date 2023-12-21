In a meeting of the Board of Directors of STI Education Systems Holdings, Inc. held on 21 December 2023, the Board approved the declaration of cash dividends in the amount of PHP 0.030 per share or an aggregate amount of Two Hundred Ninety Seven Million One Hundred Forty Four Thousand Two Hundred Seven Pesos and Seventy Two Centavos (PHP 297,144,207.72). Record Date is January 10, 2024 and Payment Date is January 31, 2024.
