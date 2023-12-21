STI Education Systems Holdings, Inc. is a Philippines-based company. The Company is engaged in investing in, purchasing or otherwise acquiring and owning, holding, using, selling, assigning, transferring, leasing, mortgaging, pledging, exchanging, or otherwise disposing of real properties, as well as personal and movable property of any kind and description, including shares of stock, bonds, debentures, notes, evidence of indebtedness and other securities or obligations of any corporation or corporations, association or associations, domestic or foreign, and possessing and exercising in respect thereof all the rights, powers and privileges of ownership, including all voting powers of any stock owned. The Company operates through five segments: Metro Manila, Northern Luzon, Southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao. It focuses on education and education-related activities and investments. The Company has investments in several entities, which own and operate schools.

Sector Miscellaneous Educational Service Providers