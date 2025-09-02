Stif shares lost some ground on Tuesday mid-morning on the Paris Stock Exchange after the French group, which specializes in explosion protection, announced that it had entered into discussions with a view to an acquisition in the US.



In a press release issued yesterday evening, the group said it had entered into exclusive negotiations with Boss Industrial Group to acquire 70% of the capital of Boss Products, a distributor of explosion protection technologies and devices for industrial environments.



Given that Stif already owns 10% of Boss Products since the beginning of 2024, this project would allow it to increase its total stake to 80%.



With a workforce of 50 employees, the Texas-based group has been Stif's preferred partner in the United States since 2017 for the exclusive distribution in the United States and Canada of its "Vigilex" range of flame and dust protection products in the event of an explosion.



2024 sales amounted to $17.7m and the company is profitable, according to Stif.



The company also holds a majority stake in Boss Products UK, a distribution company in the British market, which is also part of the proposed transaction.



The proposed acquisition would be financed by bank debt and is expected to take effect in the coming weeks, with the current management team remaining in place to lead business operations in North America.



Stif explains that North America is a high-potential market and that this acquisition would open up new business opportunities by allowing it to benefit from Boss's double-digit growth.



After opening slightly higher, Stif's share price fell 0.4% on Tuesday around 11:00 a.m. However, it is still up over 200% this year.