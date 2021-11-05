Management Change/Compensation - Form 8-K

sf-8k_20211101.htm

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, DC 20549

_________________________

FORM 8-K

_________________________

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant To Section 13 OR 15(d) of the

Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): November 1, 2021

_________________________

STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

_________________________

Delaware

(State of incorporation) 001-09305

(Commission File Number) 43-1273600

(IRS Employer

Identification No.)

501 N. Broadway, St. Louis, Missouri63102-2188

(Address of principal executive offices and zip code)

(314) 342-2000

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

Not Applicable

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

_________________________

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of Each Class Trading Symbol(s) Name of Each Exchange on Which Registered Common Stock, $0.15 par value per share SF New York Stock Exchange Depository Shares, each representing 1/1,000th interest in a share of 6.25% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series B SF-PB New York Stock Exchange Depository Shares, each representing 1/1,000th interest in a share of 6.125% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series C SF-PC New York Stock Exchange Depository Shares, each representing 1/1,000th interest in a share of 4.50% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series D SF-PD New York Stock Exchange 5.20% Senior Notes due 2047 SFB New York Stock Exchange

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):

☐ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425) ☐ Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12) ☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b)) ☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company ☐

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On November 1, 2021, the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors approved a form of deferred award agreement under the Stifel Financial Corp. 2001 Incentive Stock Plan (2018 Restatement), which is attached to this Current Report on Form 8-K as Exhibit 10.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

Exhibit NumberDescription of Exhibit

10.1 Form of Deferred Award Agreement. 104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document).

2

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP.

Date: November 5, 2021 By: /s/ James M. Marischen Name: James M. Marischen Title: Chief Financial Officer

3