Management Change/Compensation - Form 8-K

11/05/2021 | 06:14am EDT
sf-8k_20211101.htm

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, DC 20549

_________________________

FORM 8-K

_________________________

CURRENT REPORT
Pursuant To Section 13 OR 15(d) of the
Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): November 1, 2021

_________________________

STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

_________________________

Delaware
(State of incorporation)

001-09305
(Commission File Number)

43-1273600
(IRS Employer
Identification No.)

501 N. Broadway, St. Louis, Missouri63102-2188

(Address of principal executive offices and zip code)

(314) 342-2000

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

Not Applicable

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

_________________________

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of Each Class

Trading Symbol(s)

Name of Each Exchange on Which Registered

Common Stock, $0.15 par value per share

SF

New York Stock Exchange

Depository Shares, each representing 1/1,000th interest in a share of 6.25% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series B

SF-PB

New York Stock Exchange

Depository Shares, each representing 1/1,000th interest in a share of 6.125% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series C

SF-PC

New York Stock Exchange

Depository Shares, each representing 1/1,000th interest in a share of 4.50% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series D

SF-PD

New York Stock Exchange

5.20% Senior Notes due 2047

SFB

New York Stock Exchange

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On November 1, 2021, the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors approved a form of deferred award agreement under the Stifel Financial Corp. 2001 Incentive Stock Plan (2018 Restatement), which is attached to this Current Report on Form 8-K as Exhibit 10.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

Exhibit NumberDescription of Exhibit

10.1

Form of Deferred Award Agreement.

104

Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document).

2

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP.

Date: November 5, 2021

By:

/s/ James M. Marischen

Name:

James M. Marischen

Title:

Chief Financial Officer

3

Disclaimer

Stifel Financial Corporation published this content on 05 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2021 10:13:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
