87 STIFEL ADVISORS NAMED TO FORBES' BEST-IN-STATE WEALTH ADVISORS LIST

ST. LOUIS, April 3, 2024 - Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) today announced that Forbes has named 87 Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated financial advisors to its 2024 Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list.

This year's Best-in-State list spotlights 8,507 top-performing advisors selected from a pool of more than 44,990. Advisors were nominated by their firms then researched, interviewed, and assigned rankings within their respective states. For a full list of winners, visit www.forbes.com/best-in-state-wealth-advisors.

Methodology

Forbes' Best-in-State Wealth Advisors rankings are based on the 12-month period ending June 30 of the year prior to publication and selected by SHOOK Research, LLC from a pool of nominations as indicated in the methodology. The rankings may not be representative of any one client's experience and are not indicative of the financial advisor's future performance. For more information, see www.stifel.info/award-disclosures.

