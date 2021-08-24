Stifel Financial : INDEPENDENT ADVISORS HIRES ROBERT WELCH AS DIRECTOR, REGIONAL RECRUITING

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

STIFEL INDEPENDENT ADVISORS HIRES ROBERT WELCH AS

DIRECTOR, REGIONAL RECRUITING

ST. LOUIS, August 24, 2021 - Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) today announced that Robert Welch has joined Stifel Independent Advisors, the firm's independent contractor broker-dealer, as Director, Regional Recruiting. In this role, he will be responsible for recruiting experienced financial advisors to establish new independent practices or join existing advisors' practices.

Mr. Welch brings extensive recruiting experience within the independent space. He comes to Stifel from FSC Securities, where he served as Vice President of Advisor Recruiting since 2019. Prior to that, he spent nearly five years as Regional Recruiting Director of Branch Development for the Northeast and Pacific Northwest Regions at Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network (FiNet), Wells Fargo Advisors' independent advisor business.

"I'm excited for the opportunity to help drive growth at Stifel Independent Advisors," said Mr. Welch. "We offer a unique and compelling combination of resources, support, and capital to both independent advisors and employee channel advisors looking to go independent, and I look forward to sharing our story with recruits."

"I'm thrilled that Rob has joined the Stifel Independent Advisors family," said Tim Boostrom, Managing Director, Business Development. "He is a genuine, service-first professional that will fit perfectly with our culture to help us continue to exponentially grow our independent business."

Stifel Company Information

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel's broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners business division; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC; and Stifel Independent Advisors, LLC; and in the United Kingdom and Europe through Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited. The Company's broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company's website at www.stifel.com.

***

For further information, contact Brian M. Spellecy (314) 342-2000