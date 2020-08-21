Stifel Financial : NATALIE MAHLER JOINS STIFEL TO LEAD FINANCIAL ADVISOR RECRUITING EFFORTS IN COLORADO

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

NATALIE MAHLER JOINS STIFEL TO LEAD

FINANCIAL ADVISOR RECRUITING EFFORTS IN COLORADO

ST. LOUIS, August 20, 2020 - Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) today announced that Natalie Mahler has joined its broker-dealer subsidiary, Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, as Business Development Manager for Colorado. In this newly created role, she will lead Stifel's financial advisor recruiting efforts in the state of Colorado, where Stifel currently has Private Client Group offices in Cherry Creek, Colorado Springs, Denver, Glenwood Springs, Greeley, Greenwood Village, and Pueblo. In addition, Ms. Mahler will serve as Branch Manager of the firm's Cherry Creek office.

Ms. Mahler comes to Stifel from Merrill Lynch, where she spent her entire 29-year career working in a number of management roles, most recently as Market Development Manager in the Mountain Plains Market. Based in Denver, she helped the firm expand in several markets throughout the state, including Aspen, Boulder, Colorado Springs, Fort Collins, and Grand Junction. Ms. Mahler holds a Bachelor of Science in Finance from Arizona State University and an MBA in International Business from Regis University.

"What drew me to Stifel is the culture - it truly is a firm that values its advisors and their client relationships," said Ms. Mahler. "I believe Stifel will continue to be a top destination for those advisors who long for that environment and remember what it was like to feel empowered to do what's best for their clients. I look forward to helping Stifel expand its footprint in Colorado by recruiting experienced, quality advisors."

"Natalie brings nearly thirty years of industry expertise to Stifel," said Crystal Schlegl, First Vice President and Co-Director of Stifel's Women's Initiative Network. "The relationships she has built with advisors in Colorado, specifically female advisors, will provide exciting growth opportunities for Stifel and our Women's Initiative Network. I look forward to partnering with her and Bob Johnson, Managing Director, Southwest Region, as we continue our growth in the state of Colorado and beyond."

Stifel Company Information

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel's broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners business division; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC; and Century Securities Associates, Inc.; and in the United Kingdom and Europe through Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited. The Company's broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company's website at www.stifel.com.

For further information, contact Brian Spellecy (314) 342-2000