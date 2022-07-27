Stifel Financial : Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results - Form 8-K

Ronald J. Kruszewski , Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said "The diversity of our business resulted in another strong start to the year, as our first half net revenue and EPS are the second highest in the firm's history. Market conditions are volatile and difficult to predict, and, as such, we will remain both cautious and opportunistic. Stifel is well positioned for continued growth as our capital levels remain robust and, as we have done throughout our history, we will use periods of market dislocation to reinvest in our business for future growth."

ST. LOUIS, MO, July 27, 2022 - Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) today reported net revenues of $1.1 billion for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared with $1.2 billion a year ago. Net income available to common shareholders of $151.5 million, or $1.29 per diluted common share, compared with $189.8 million, or $1.60 per diluted common share for the second quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP net income available to common shareholders of $163.9 million, or $1.40 per diluted common share for the second quarter of 2022.

Global Wealth Management reported record net revenues of $698.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared with $637.6 million during the second quarter of 2021. Pre-tax net income was $245.2 million compared with $227.3 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Institutional Group reported net revenues of $411.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared with $520.8 million during the second quarter of 2021. Pre-tax net income was $73.0 million compared with $141.5 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Stifel Financial Corp. will host its second quarter 2022 financial results conference call on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call may include forward-looking statements.

All interested parties are invited to listen to Stifel's Chairman and CEO, Ronald J. Kruszewski, by dialing(888) 504-7949 and referencing conference ID 238986.A live audio webcast of the call, as well as a presentation highlighting the Company's results, will be available through the Company's web site, www.stifel.com. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay of the broadcast will be available through the above-referenced web site beginning approximately one hour following the completion of the call.

Company Information

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel's broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners business division; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC; and Stifel Independent Advisors, LLC. The Company's broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company's website at www.stifel.com . For global disclosures, please visit www.stifel.com/investor-relations/press-releases .

A financial summary follows. Financial, statistical and business-related information, as well as information regarding business and segment trends, is included in the financial supplement. Both the earnings release and the financial supplement are available online in the Investor Relations section at www.stifel.com/investor-relations .

The information provided herein and in the financial supplement, including information provided on the Company's earnings conference calls, may include certain non-GAAP financial measures. The definition of such measures or reconciliation of such measures to the comparable U.S. GAAP figures are included in this earnings release and the financial supplement, both of which are available online in the Investor Relations section at www.stifel.com/investor-relations .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release contains certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements in this earnings release not dealing with historical results are forward-looking and are based on various assumptions. The forward-looking statements in this earnings release are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the following possibilities: the ability to successfully integrate acquired companies or the branch offices and financial advisors; a material adverse change in financial condition; the risk of borrower, depositor, and other customer attrition; a change in general business and economic conditions; changes in the interest rate environment, deposit flows, loan demand, real estate values, and competition; changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; changes in legislation and regulation; other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory, geopolitical, and technological factors affecting the companies' operations, pricing, and services; and other risk factors referred to from time to time in filings made by Stifel Financial Corp. with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For information about the risks and important factors that could affect the Company's future results, financial condition and liquidity, see "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

Stifel Financial Corp. | Page 5